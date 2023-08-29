Romano: Red Devils Set to Confirm Fourth Major Transfer

Manchester United Gears Up for Altay Bayindir Acquisition

Sealing the Deal

Manchester United’s transfer saga has once again gathered pace, with the Red Devils nearing the finish line for Altay Bayindir, Fenerbahce’s proficient shot-stopper. Reports from MEN indicate that this is a done deal in waiting, an addition that will inject fresh energy into the United squad. Bayindir’s arrival at Old Trafford will mark the club’s fourth significant signing, clinched at a figure of €5million (£4.29m).

From Turkey to Manchester: Bayindir’s Journey

While the whispers of Bayindir moving to Manchester United have been making rounds, the final decision seems to have been postponed as the club wraps up the departure of Dean Henderson. Henderson, after showcasing his skills at the Theatre of Dreams, is all set to make his way to Crystal Palace in a £20m pact.

It’s an exciting time for Erik ten Hag’s troops. The Dutch tactician is eager to conclude Bayindir’s transfer and pivot his focus to fortifying other areas of the squad.

Fred’s Fond Farewell

Altay Bayindir might have been teammates with Fred only for a fleeting period, but the camaraderie they shared was evident. During his recent press conference, Fred reminisced, “I wished Altay good luck when he left.” He elaborated, “He’s going to a great team. I gave him some suggestions about places where he could live and I told him it rains a lot! I think Altay is going to be very happy at Manchester United.”

On ten Hag’s Transfer Radar

With Bayindir nearly in the bag, Erik ten Hag is sketching out the road ahead. Manchester United’s helmsman is exploring potential recruits for the left-back position, especially after the unfortunate setback to Luke Shaw.

Names like Marc Cucurella and Sergio Reguilon have surfaced from the Premier League’s top clubs. And that’s not all. The corridors of Old Trafford are buzzing with talk of interest in Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso. The midfield might witness an addition too, with Sofyan Amrabat and Ryan Gravenberch sparking interest.

United’s Summer So Far

The summer transfer window has seen Manchester United act with intent. Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana have already donned the Red jersey, reaffirming United’s ambition. While a goalkeeper, a midfielder, and a striker were ten Hag’s initial priorities, Manchester United’s transfer strategy remains fluid, ensuring the club remains at the forefront of Premier League contention.