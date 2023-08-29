Journalist: Burnley Enter Race for AC Milan Forward

Burnley’s Unexpected Interest

AC Milan’s striker, Divock Origi, known for his time at Liverpool seems to be the name on everyone’s lips. Word on the street – and particularly, according to Sacha Tavolieri – is that Burnley, freshly promoted under the stewardship of Vincent Kompany, are making their interest known in the seasoned forward.

Tug of War in the Transfer Window

West Ham, fresh from their UEFA Europa Conference League triumph, are purportedly in the market to bolster their striking options. Origi was very much on their radar as a potential replacement for Gianluca Scamacca, who found new pastures at Atalanta.

However, with Burnley’s unexpected interest, what was previously a straightforward transfer pursuit could become a rather engaging tug of war. To thicken the plot, Origi is also being eyed by Serie A clubs, Torino and Udinese.

West Ham’s European Ambitions

With a spot in the UEFA Europa League beckoning them, West Ham and David Moyes have their work cut out. The goal is clear: maintain a commendable European run while ensuring a top-half finish in the Premier League. Origi, with his 107 Premier League appearances and a tally of 22 goals and six assists, seems the kind of player who could be instrumental in achieving those objectives.

Burnley’s Fight for Survival

Burnley, on the other hand, face a different sort of challenge. Promotion to the Premier League is no mean feat, but as many clubs will attest, staying there is the real test. With Vincent Kompany at the helm, there’s hope and ambition at Turf Moor, but the stark reality is that it could be a season fighting against the drop.

Origi’s Potential Choices

Given the contrasting prospects, many believe that West Ham would be a more tantalising prospect for the 28-year-old Belgian. His prior Premier League experience coupled with West Ham’s current trajectory might make it the logical choice.

Yet, football’s beauty often lies in its unpredictability. So, as the summer transfer window nears its climax, the destination of Divock Origi remains one of its most enticing narratives.