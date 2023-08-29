Chris Sutton: ‘Liverpool can push Manchester City the most’

Liverpool’s Rise: Poised to Give Manchester City a Run for Their Money

Anfield Unleashes a “Major Statement”

Liverpool, often dubbed the phoenix of English football, made quite the statement last Sunday. A dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle with only 10 men on the field has left tongues wagging. Chris Sutton, voicing his thoughts on BBC Radio 5 Live, called the feat nothing short of a “major statement”. He elaborated, “They are probably the ones who I think can push Manchester City the most.”

An Unyielding Pace Behind the Defending Champions

Manchester City, the current defending champions, are leading the pack with three wins in three matches. Liverpool, just two points behind City, had a draw against Chelsea in their opener. Sutton’s take on this is intriguing. “I still think City will win the Premier League, but Liverpool needed that yesterday and will go from strength to strength – if they can keep hold of Mohamed Salah,” he remarked.

The Salah Equation

Salah’s impact is indisputable. With 187 goals in 308 games since his arrival from Roma in 2017, he’s been the cornerstone of Liverpool’s attacking force. Despite whispers linking him to a move to Saudi Arabia, Jurgen Klopp is resolute that Salah is going nowhere. His pivotal role has drawn both spotlight and scrutiny, placing him as the axis upon which Liverpool’s fortunes could potentially revolve.

Formidable Frontline: Depth Beyond Belief

While the presence of Salah is monumental, Liverpool’s attacking cadre extends beyond the Egyptian maestro. Forwards Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were impactful substitutes against Newcastle, and alongside starters Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, they formed a compelling front three. “If you look at Liverpool’s frontline and the fact they can leave Jota [and Nunez] on the bench, that’s a formidable frontline,” Sutton added.

It’s important to underline the calibre of these players. Jota and Diaz were plagued by injuries last season, yet their potential remains undeniable. Sutton captured it well: “Nunez, it was a strange season, but you saw signs there was a player there. You wonder if the nature of [Nunez’s] goals, with both goals clinically taken, if that will give him the boost and really kick Liverpool on. He’s physically strong, he can run, he looks a handful.”

Midfield Reinvented

Liverpool’s summer transfer activities also caught Sutton’s eye. The Merseyside outfit restructured its midfield, bringing in Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai for £60m from RB Leipzig, and Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister for £35m from Brighton. “They’re an upgrade on Henderson and Fabinho – Liverpool have a more creative midfield,” he stated.

Anfield Arena: Upcoming Rendezvous

Liverpool currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League and will host Aston Villa this Sunday. With a fortified squad, an illustrious history, and tactical ingenuity, all eyes will be on Anfield to witness what could be another statement performance. Will they rise to the challenge and push Manchester City off their pedestal? Time, as ever, will tell.