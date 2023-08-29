Transfer Complete: 4-Year Deal For New Fulham Full-Back

Fulham Net Seasoned Defender Timothy Castagne

Long-Awaited Move Comes to Fruition

Fulham fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as their club secures the signature of Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne on a four-year contract. After spending three seasons at Leicester City, the 27-year-old joins Fulham for an undisclosed fee, with an option to extend his contract for another year.

“It’s been a long transfer window, but finally I’m here, and I’m happy to be here,” said an elated Castagne during an FFCtv interview.

“It’s a big relief. I’ve talked to the manager and I just can’t wait to start training and playing.”

Castagne’s Record: An Addition of Heft and Experience

Timothy Castagne leaves Leicester City after making an impressive 112 appearances, netting five goals along the way. Notably, he featured 37 times in the Premier League during Leicester’s rather turbulent last term, which culminated in their relegation. Though Castagne has not yet played under Leicester’s new manager Enzo Maresca, his Premier League experience and his return to top-flight football with Fulham are keenly anticipated.

Official, confirmed. Timothy Castagne agreed a contract until the summer of 2027 at Fulham after medical passed on Monday ⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC Deal includes an option to extend by a further 12 months. pic.twitter.com/EobA0z8w01 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

Calculated Roster Boost for Fulham

Castagne is the fourth major acquisition for Fulham’s senior squad this summer under Marco Silva, following the arrivals of Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, and Calvin Bassey. Fulham’s Vice Chairman, Tony Khan, voiced his enthusiasm:

“I’m excited to welcome Timothy Castagne to Fulham. He’s a versatile and very talented defender with great experience in the Premier League and international competition for Belgium. I’m pleased that Timothy has committed to a four-year contract with us, and we believe that he’ll be an excellent addition to Marco’s squad.”

As Fulham gear up for a challenging trip to Manchester City this Saturday, all eyes will be on whether Castagne makes his debut in a Fulham shirt. His arrival is a significant one, no doubt enhancing the squad’s defensive capabilities and overall versatility.

According to BBC Sport, Fulham’s acquisition of Timothy Castagne can indeed be viewed as a strategic move designed to strengthen the team for the rigours of Premier League competition. As Castagne himself has highlighted, he’s more than eager to dive into the action and contribute to Fulham’s aspirations this season.