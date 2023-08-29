Report: Arsenal In Search For Talisman To Topple City

In football, sometimes the numbers tell a story, and sometimes, they only hint at it. Arsenal’s locker room last season was awash with players sharing the glory – Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, all clocking in 15 goals. Even Gabriel Jesus, despite grappling with a weighty injury, managed to find the net 11 times. But the question remains: do the Gunners have that emblematic No.9 to lead them into a golden era?

Chasing the Perfect No.9

Despite a veritable cocktail of goal-scorers, Arsenal’s thirst for a world-class striker in 2024 is palpable. The hint came when Edu Gaspar, the Arsenal sporting director, recently initiated talks with Napoli’s owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis. On the table? The tantalising possibility of bringing Victor Osimhen to North London as per FootballTransfers. The directive from Arsenal is clear: to stay in the race against giants like Manchester City, they need a consistent stream of goals. They require a talisman.

Osimhen: More Than Just a Striker

When one mentions Osimhen, the conversation naturally gravitates towards his prowess on the pitch. With a contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium extending to 2025, sources intimate that the prolific striker is hesitant about renewing his vows with Napoli.

His current stats make for a compelling narrative: Osimhen boasts a century of club goals. Just last weekend, Napoli celebrated his 100th in their 2-0 victory against Sassuolo. In his tenure with the Italian heavyweights, he’s struck gold 62 times in 103 appearances, with his personal best being an eye-watering 31 goals in 39 matches last season. FootballTransfers’ Expected Transfer Value (xTV) pegs him at a staggering €76.2m.

A Premier League Affair?

While the whispers of his potential Premier League move this season were loud, linking him to Manchester United and Chelsea, Osimhen has chosen to remain at Napoli. It’s not just English clubs, though. The Saudi Pro League clubs seem to be making overtures as well.

Interestingly, this isn’t the Nigerian striker’s first brush with Arsenal. Reminiscing with CentreGoals, Osimhen revealed a past connection, “I had a chat with Arsene Wenger. He was keen on me donning the Arsenal jersey, but the timing wasn’t right.”

The Future Beckons

With Granit Xhaka’s recent transition to Bayer Leverkusen and the club’s unwavering ambition to hold its own against titans like Manchester City, Arsenal’s pursuit of Osimhen seems like more than just a transfer strategy. It could very well be a statement of intent for the seasons to come. Whether these boardroom talks translate to on-field magic is something every Gunner will be keenly watching.