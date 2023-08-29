Report: Red Devils Look To Lyon for Left-Back Replacement

The Tagliafico Dossier: Why Man Utd See Him as the Ideal Shaw Replacement

In the corridors of Old Trafford, the name Nicolas Tagliafico is echoing with increasing frequency. The Argentine left-back, currently plying his trade at Lyon, has emerged as the top choice for Man Utd’s manager Erik ten Hag. The urgency for a new left-back has been amplified following Luke Shaw’s long-term injury.

Lyon, who have Tagliafico under contract until 2025, are not particularly keen on parting ways with the 30-year-old. However, it appears that discussions with the Premier League heavyweights are already underway. The player himself is said to be keen on a reunion with Ten Hag and has nudged Lyon to consider either a sale or a loan deal.

The Financial Intricacies: Loan vs Permanent Move

Man Utd’s financial strategy at this juncture leans towards a loan move. Lyon, on the other hand, are pushing for an obligation-to-buy clause. Given that Tagliafico is represented by CAA Base, who have strong connections within the Premier League, sorting out personal terms should be a straightforward affair.

The Hojbjerg Factor: Man Utd’s Midfield Conundrum

In parallel developments, Man Utd have also expressed interest in Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The 28-year-old Danish midfielder has a £35m price tag, and Tottenham are not open to a loan deal. Hojbjerg is among several targets as Ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield, particularly the No.6 role, to partner with Casemiro. Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina remains the top choice, but Hojbjerg is very much in the frame.

Financial Constraints: The Sell-to-Buy Policy

The sale of Fred and Dean Henderson has slightly eased Man Utd’s financial constraints, but the club still operates on a sell-to-buy model. This makes the negotiations for both Tagliafico and Hojbjerg complex but not insurmountable.