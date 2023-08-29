Journalist: Gunners Turn Down Danish Defender

The Clock Ticks for Arsenal’s Defensive Reinforcements

As the transfer window gears up for its final curtain call this Friday, September 1, Arsenal find themselves in a bit of a pickle. Jurrien Timber, their new centre-back acquisition, is out until the New Year due to a knee injury sustained on his Premier League debut. The natural assumption was that Mikel Arteta’s side would be in the market for a replacement, and fast.

Galatasaray’s Offer: A Missed Opportunity?

Galatasaray seemingly threw Arsenal a lifeline by offering them the services of Denmark defender Victor Nelsson. With a release clause set at a reasonable €25m (£21m), Nelsson appeared to be a viable option for the Gunners. However, sources indicate that Arsenal have decided to look elsewhere for defensive solutions.

The Risks of Relying on Youth

The North London club has been toying with the idea of promoting academy prospect Reuell Walters as a stand-in for Timber. While the 18-year-old shows promise, entrusting him with the defensive responsibilities in both the Premier League and Champions League campaigns is a gamble that could backfire.

Arsenal’s Summer Signings: Quality Over Quantity

It’s worth noting that Arsenal have been far from idle this transfer window. They’ve made three significant signings: Timber from Ajax for £38.6m, Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and Declan Rice from West Ham, totalling a combined £170m. These are not just any signings; they are statements of intent.

Steady Start to the Season

Despite the defensive hiccup, Arsenal have had a commendable start to the 2023/24 season. They clinched the Community Shield by defeating Manchester City on penalties and secured wins against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. However, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham in their most recent outing. The Gunners will be keen to get back to winning ways when they host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday.