Reports: Palace to Battle with Everton for Star Striker

The Striker Dilemma at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace find themselves in a bit of a quandary as they seek to bolster their attacking options. With the departure of Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray, the Eagles are in dire need of a forward who can fill those boots. While they were initially locking horns with Wolves over Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, the focus seems to have shifted. Leicester are reportedly asking for a sum in the region of £15 million for the Nigerian international, but it’s another player who has caught the eye of the Palace hierarchy—Che Adams.

Everton’s Change of Heart

Earlier this month, Everton seemed to be in pole position to secure the services of the Southampton striker. However, the Merseyside club has since pivoted their attention towards Udinese’s Beto, leaving the door ajar for other suitors.

A Twist in the Tale

Intriguingly, a well-informed source has hinted that Crystal Palace’s interest in Che Adams could be the subplot to follow as the transfer deadline looms. Both Adams and Iheanacho have less than a year remaining on their current contracts, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. Southampton and Leicester have both been relegated to the Championship, making the future of their star players uncertain.

Adams’ Current Form

Despite the swirling rumours, Adams has been in fine form for the Saints, netting three goals in as many league games this season. However, he was notably absent from Southampton’s recent 2-1 victory over QPR. Saints manager Russell Martin was quick to dispel any notion that Adams is angling for a move, stating that the striker simply wasn’t in the right frame of mind to play. Southampton have also tabled a new contract offer for Adams, further muddying the waters.

A Brief Look at Che Adams’ Career

Since joining Southampton from Sheffield United in 2019, Adams has been a consistent performer. He’s notched up 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 124 Premier League appearances. On the international stage, he’s earned 23 caps for Scotland and scored six goals.