Ornstein: Man Utd in Talks With £60m Chelsea Defender

The Left-Back Conundrum at Old Trafford

In the wake of Luke Shaw’s long-term muscle injury, Manchester United find themselves in a bit of a pickle. The situation is further exacerbated by Tyrell Malacia, the backup left-back, also being sidelined. Erik ten Hag’s squad is now in urgent need of reinforcements in this crucial position.

The Search for a Natural Fit

Diogo Dalot has proven to be a reliable stand-in on the left flank, but Ten Hag’s tactical vision calls for a more natural left-back. The club has been linked with several players, including Marcos Alonso and Sergio Reguilon. Nicolas Tagliafico of Lyon is also keen on reuniting with Ten Hag, according to sources close to FootballTransfers.

Marc Cucurella: The Top Target

However, the name that has risen to the top of Man Utd’s wishlist is Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella. Despite not quite living up to his €65.3 million price tag since his move from Brighton, Cucurella is viewed as an ideal fit for Ten Hag’s system. The club has made it clear that he is their primary target for the left-back role.

🚨 Man Utd have submitted proposal to sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea. #CFC responded, talks ongoing. Offer is initial loan + clubs discussing various parameters around that. #MUFC like 25yo for Ten Hag system; top candidate as things stand @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/QSoDdaayOC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 29, 2023

The Offer on the Table

Manchester United have now made their intentions official by tabling a loan offer for the Spanish defender. The club is looking for a temporary fix, given that Shaw is expected to make a comeback later in the season. According to reports, the initial loan offer is in the region of £2 million, but Chelsea are holding out for a higher fee.

Ongoing Negotiations

Chelsea have acknowledged the offer from their Premier League counterparts, and discussions are currently underway. Both clubs are ironing out the finer details of the loan agreement, and it seems that Cucurella himself is open to the move.