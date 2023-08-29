Report: Chelsea Could Hijack Barcelona’s Next Big Move

Chelsea Revisits the Joao Felix Equation Amid Barcelona’s Hesitation

A Second London Calling for Felix?

In the fluid dynamics of football transfers, here we are again with Joao Felix, the Atletico Madrid prodigy, finding himself on Chelsea’s radar. It’s a name that has ambience at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of the 20 appearances he made last season while on loan. During that tenure, he managed to find the net four times. The blue side of London was just getting to know the Portuguese international when he packed his boots and returned to Madrid. But the twist in the tale is he hasn’t played a single minute for Atletico Madrid since his return.

The Allure of Barcelona and the Premier League Conundrum

Notably, the young forward has been quite vocal about his admiration for Barcelona. He’s set his eyes on the Catalonian capital as his next footballing destination. Barcelona, too, reciprocate the interest but are presently embroiled in their pursuit of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City. Whether they will further stretch their intentions toward Felix remains a topic for another day.

The La Liga titans have also been handing regular chances to their own youthful prospects like 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and are quite committed to Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Raphinha. In this saturated forward line, adding another young star could create a traffic jam of talents.

Felix’s London Connection Lives On

Amid this indecision from Barcelona, Chelsea could sense an opportunity. As reported by 90Min, Felix’s agents have been consistently keeping the line of communication open with Chelsea since his departure. The interest is mutual. Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s relatively new man in the dugout, has shown a penchant for a versatile forward, one that can shake things up in the front line. And Felix, who enjoyed his London stay, fits the bill quite comfortably.

Why Chelsea Hesitated and Why They May Move Now

Interestingly, the Premier League giants had considered cementing Felix’s stay last season but held their fire. It was Pochettino who suggested a pause, advocating for a forward who would not obstruct the progress of young Armando Broja, another name generating enthusiasm at Stamford Bridge. “We cannot sometimes go for some player that maybe will stop a player we have,” said Pochettino in a statement last week, adding that patience might be key.

The Atletico Madrid Angle and Financial Feasibility

Atletico Madrid, who spent a whopping €126m (£113m) on Felix back in 2019, seem more than willing to negotiate another loan move. For Chelsea, this aligns with Pochettino’s vision of getting a talented forward without blocking Broja’s path to the first team.

As for Barcelona, their next steps are tied to how quickly they can close the Cancelo chapter. The club’s president, Joan Laporta, asserts that Barcelona is capable of bringing in more than one player in the current transfer window. However, whether they can accommodate Felix’s sizable wages is a variable yet to be addressed.

What’s Next? Decision Time Looms

Time is ticking. The decision, especially for Chelsea, is twofold: seize the chance to bring a talented player back to the Premier League or let a potential game-changer slip through the cracks yet again. Either way, for the men at Stamford Bridge, it promises to be a frenzied ending to a summer of possibilities.