Report: Spurs and Fulham in Defensive Shuffle as Deadline Nears

Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham Engage in a Defensive Tango

As the Premier League’s transfer deadline looms, clubs are bustling with activity to refine their squads. Among these clubs, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham are engaged in an intriguing defensive shuffle that could reshape their respective backlines, as reported by 90Min.

Tosin Adarabioyo: The Fulham Prodigy Spurs Covet

Tosin Adarabioyo has undoubtedly made a name for himself in the Premier League. A product of the Manchester City youth academy, the 25-year-old centre-back found his calling at Craven Cottage. His role in Fulham’s surprising top-half finish in the league last season wasn’t unnoticed. But the hourglass on his current contract is quickly running out of sand, as Adarabioyo enters the final season of his deal.

The centre-back isn’t short on suitors, with Monaco purportedly in the running after they enlisted the services of Mohammed Salisu and Malang Sarr last season. However, a move to Tottenham Hotspur holds a particular allure for Adarabioyo, a sentiment echoed by Spurs themselves. Everton too, have been in preliminary discussions, setting the stage for a potential bidding war before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Eric Dier: Spurs No More?

While Tottenham seem keen on bolstering their defence with Adarabioyo, they’re also looking to offload veteran Eric Dier. At 29, the England international appears to be inching closer to an exit from North London. Dier has been a constant presence at Tottenham since 2014 but has yet to feature under the new management of Ange Postecoglou.

“Despite not yet featuring under new boss Ange Postecoglou, he is in no rush to leave the club he has called home since 2014,” a source reveals.

Dier is seemingly content to let his contract run down, leaving him free to negotiate a pre-contract with another club come January. This should not come as a surprise given the mounting interest from other leagues. Sporting and Benfica in Portugal and even Monaco have been sniffing around the seasoned defender. Yet, a transfer to Fulham seems unlikely at this juncture.

Other Moves on Fulham’s Radar

Fulham, however, isn’t putting all its eggs in the Dier basket. With Adarabioyo set to depart, Arsenal’s Rob Holding is emerging as a potential addition to their defensive setup. The club also appears to be on the brink of finalizing a deal for Lucas Ocampos from Sevilla, with personal terms reportedly agreed upon. On the attacking front, Moise Kean and Duvan Zapata are names being thrown around to fill the void left by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Clock is Ticking

As we teeter on the edge of the transfer deadline, both Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham have crucial decisions to make. Tottenham’s interest in Adarabioyo is evident, but so is the centre-back’s appeal to other Premier League and European clubs. Dier’s future, though less clear, will undoubtedly have implications for Spurs’ transfer activities.

What’s certain is that both clubs are actively seeking to put their best foot forward in this Premier League season, be it through acquisition or rationalization of their squads. The next few days promise a whirlwind of activity that could well define their campaign.