Report: ‘Agreement in place’ – Fulham Close In On Star Striker

Fulham’s Pursuit: Lucas Ocampos in the Spotlight

From Seville to Craven Cottage?

Lucas Ocampos, the dynamic Sevilla forward, is mulling over a tantalising offer from Fulham. The two clubs have apparently ironed out the deal’s specifics. Now, it all hangs on whether Ocampos fancies a change in scenery from the heart of Seville to the banks of the Thames.

Fulham’s manager, Marco Silva, is no stranger to reshaping his squad. In his quest for influential attackers, Silva has previously cast an eye over Everton’s Demarai Gray and Chelsea’s young dynamo, Callum Hudson-Odoi. Yet, it appears Ocampos might just be the piece that fits perfectly into Silva’s tactical jigsaw.

BREAKING: Fulham have agreed a deal with Sevilla for striker Lucas Ocampos 🤝pic.twitter.com/HbGJf4fYna — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 29, 2023

Season to Remember

Although Ocampos’ recent stint at Ajax was cut prematurely, his return to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium was far from a quiet one. Who could forget his instrumental role in Sevilla’s Europa League conquest? Especially, that monumental win against Manchester United. The fact that he’s been available, pending the right offer, coupled with Sevilla’s inclination to field offers for stars like Bono, makes this transfer season quite the spectacle.

What’s Next for Fulham?

After penning a deal with Leicester’s Timothy Castagne and parting ways with Aleksandar Mitrovic, the latter heading to Al-Hilal, Fulham is by no means hitting the brakes. Swansea’s Steven Benda remains a hot topic, and it’s no secret Silva has an affinity for Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug. Sadly, Füllkrug’s current employers seem less keen on a move. Add Ajax’s Owen Wijndal to the mix, and it’s evident that Fulham’s wish list is a testament to their ambitions.