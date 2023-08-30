Journalist: Palace’s £70m Decision Keeps Liverpool Fans Waiting

Liverpool Hesitate on Crystal Palace’s £70m Doucoure Valuation

Doucoure’s Rising Star in the Premier League

Cheick Doucoure, the Mali international and dynamic defensive midfielder, has been under the spotlight this transfer window. After joining Crystal Palace last year from Lens at a tidy sum of £21m, his skills and contributions have seen his value soar to an impressive £70m. But despite the interest, it appears Liverpool are finding it hard to meet the club’s hefty valuation.

🚨NEW: Crystal Palace increasingly likely to keep hold of Cheick Doucouré, with Liverpool put off by Palace’s £70 million valuation of the player. #CPFC #LFC Details here @standardsport 👇https://t.co/BEsKh6sHg7 — Dom Smith (@MrDomSmith) August 30, 2023

The Eagles’ Ace Attracting European Giants

This summer saw Liverpool, along with Paris Saint-Germain, expressing their keenness in acquiring the services of Doucoure. While PSG’s initial enquiry, as highlighted by Standard Sport, fizzled out without subsequent action, Liverpool’s interest has remained persistent.

Yet, as it stands, it seems Anfield won’t be graced by Doucoure’s presence any time soon. Despite the Reds’ pursuit of reinforcements like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia—both of whom opted for Chelsea—the Merseyside giants have reportedly decided against submitting a formal offer for the talented Malian.

“Doucoure was left out of Palace’s squad for Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup,” reported Standard Sport. However, this choice by manager Roy Hodgson wasn’t tied to Doucoure’s transfer speculations.

Liverpool’s Strategy: To Bid or Not To Bid?

After missing out on some top-tier talent this window, Liverpool’s midfield continues to be a point of concern. This worry stems especially from the departures of midfield maestros Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who both ventured to Saudi Arabia for high-profile moves.

However, there’s a silver lining for the Reds: Wataru Endo. Liverpool are hopeful that the recent £16.3m acquisition from Stuttgart will suffice as cover in the midfield domain.

Crystal Palace: A Hub of Sought-After Talent

Palace isn’t only fending off suitors for Doucoure; Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi have also been in the spotlight. Both players, content with their roles at Selhurst Park, have garnered substantial attention this season.

Tottenham’s fondness for Guehi is well-known. On the other hand, Manchester City’s admiration for Eze is unmistakable, even though they haven’t made a formal bid yet. With England’s squad announcement around the corner, Eze is optimistic about a call-up from Gareth Southgate.