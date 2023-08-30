Report: Tottenham’s Game Changer Set for Big New Deal

Pape Matar Sarr: The Young Star Commanding Tottenham’s Midfield

The Rising Stock of Sarr

In the heart of the Tottenham Hotspur midfield, a star is blossoming. Young Pape Matar Sarr, a mere 20 years of age, has embarked on a season that’s rapidly elevating his status within the squad. With performances that have caught the eye, including a goal in the momentous 2-0 triumph over Manchester United, he’s setting the pitch alight and, in turn, attracting attention from the club’s top brass.

Early Season Impact: The Numbers Speak

Sarr’s involvement this season has been nothing short of phenomenal. Not only has he been an ever-present figure in all three Premier League fixtures for Spurs thus far, but he’s also been dishing out stellar performances that stand up to the numbers. With just as many starts this season as in the entire previous campaign, Sarr’s market value is skyrocketing, and rightly so.

New Deal on the Horizon?

It’s evident that the Tottenham hierarchy have taken notice. Talks are in the pipeline to secure Sarr’s services with a new contract. The aim? To reward the Senegalese midfielder for his rapid rise under new manager Ange Postecoglou. The boss himself has been instrumental in extracting top-drawer performances from not just Sarr, but also Yves Bissouma—two talents who seemed on the fringe just last season.

The Hojbjerg Conundrum

However, while Sarr’s star ascends, it seems the sun is setting on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s time at Tottenham. The Denmark international finds himself at a career crossroads, permitted by the club to explore new pastures. Hojbjerg, once the midfield anchor, has lost his place to the emerging Sarr and could be a compelling option for clubs in search of experience and grit. Manchester United, for example, could be a potential destination, reuniting Hojbjerg with his former colleague Erik ten Hag from their Bayern Munich days.

A Midfield in Flux

Not to be overshadowed, the Spurs midfield could undergo further evolution before the summer window slams shut. Eric Dier is another name that has been absent from Postecoglou’s lineups, sparking intrigue from across European leagues. From Portugal to Scotland, and even as far as Saudi Arabia, Dier’s stock hasn’t plummeted as much as one would think.

According to reports from 90min, Tottenham’s talks with Sarr over a new deal are imminent, reflecting the player’s burgeoning reputation within the club. At the same time, the potential departure of experienced names like Hojbjerg and Dier highlights the seismic shifts occurring in the Spurs midfield, as a new generation takes the helm.