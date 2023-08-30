Ornstein: City Target Waving Molineux Goodbye?

It’s not every day that a soap opera unfolds in the heart of the West Midlands. The ongoing tussle between Wolverhampton and Manchester City over the services of Matheus Nunes has certainly provided the drama.

The Midlanders have finally given a nod of agreement to the Cityzens’ advances. Wolves and Manchester City, as reported by The Athletic, have reached a mutual understanding for a €55 million transfer for the midfielder. Though the ink hasn’t yet met paper, one can’t help but wonder if the fabric of the Wolves side will soon bear a gaping Nunes-shaped hole.

🚨 Man City reach verbal agreement to sign Matheus Nunes in deal Wolves consider worth over €55m. Separately Tommy Doyle (#WWFC value at £15m+) set to go other way on loan + £5m buy option. If formalised, both will travel for medicals @TheAthleticFC #MCFC https://t.co/OMan3DhShm — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2023

The Complexities of Transfer Arithmetic

The Molineux-based outfit perceives this potential transaction as more than just a simple sale. The arrangement ensures an immediate influx of the agreed sum into the Wolves coffers. But it’s not just about the principal amount. The cherry on top? They’re optimistic that Manchester City will foot the bill for the interest, roughly to the tune of £6 million.

Doyle: A Potential New Wolf?

But it’s not just about outgoing traffic from the Molineux. City’s Tommy Doyle, valued by the Wolves at a hefty sum north of £15m, is poised to possibly saunter the other way, albeit on loan. This tentative deal carries with it the potential of a permanent move, with a £5 million price tag hanging in the wings and a substantial sell-on clause.

Doyle, with his exploits at Sheffield United last season, showcased his mettle. Under Paul Heckingbottom’s guidance, he transformed into a pivotal figure, driving the Blades back to the top-tier.

The Saga: Origins and Drama

Earlier this month, the Premier League champions tabled a £47 million bid for Nunes, only to see it spurned. The aftermath? The 25-year-old Portuguese maestro kept away from training and expressed a desire to don lighter shades of blue.

Wolves’ head honcho, Gary O’Neil, was caught in this storm. “After the bid from Manchester City he decided it was best for him to not to be with the group,” he commented recently. But O’Neil remains optimistic, hinting at imminent clarity. “The next few days will be key of course and conversations will take place that will be private between me and Matheus and I’m sure the situation will be resolved.”

It’s worth noting that Nunes’s ties to Wolves aren’t ancient history. He arrived just a year prior from Sporting Lisbon, putting pen to paper for a five-year stint, with an option for an encore year. Within this short span, he graced the Molineux turf 41 times.

In Conclusion

As the days unfold, the nuances of these negotiations will unravel. If all pieces fall into place, we might soon see Nunes and Doyle packing their medical kits. The world of football, as ever, remains a stage of infinite possibilities.