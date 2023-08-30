Report: Deadline Drama as City Hesitate on Big Money Move

Matheus Nunes Saga: Wolves Hold Firm Amid Manchester City’s Waning Enthusiasm

The Transfer Tug-of-War

As the clock ticks ever closer to this summer’s transfer deadline day, the future of Wolves’ midfield dynamo Matheus Nunes remains a tangled web of interests and valuations. Despite Manchester City appearing to hover their cursor over the “confirm bid” button, the Premier League juggernauts seem ready to backpedal from negotiations.

An Unrealistic Price Tag?

Manchester City’s £47 million overture for the 25-year-old Portuguese international hit a brick wall last week. The Cityzens deemed Wolves’ monetary expectations “unrealistic,” sparking an impasse that leaves both clubs at a crossroads. “He’s not with the group at the moment, his choice,” commented Wolves manager Gary O’Neil, alluding to the uncertainty surrounding Nunes.

Matheus Nunes’ Absence Explained

Amid this backdrop, Matheus Nunes has noticeably been AWOL from Wolves’ training sessions. Gary O’Neil has been diplomatic yet firm about the situation. “After the bid from Manchester City he decided it was best for him to not be with the group. Club policy, and how we deal with things like that, is set in place,” he remarked. Wolves, who recently bulldozed Blackpool 5-0 in the Carabao Cup, seem nonchalant about the situation. O’Neil added, “As far as I’m aware there’s been no improved bid. Matheus Nunes is still our player, we have a long contract still with him and at this moment I fully expect him to be here come 2 September.”

A Glimpse Into the Future

“The next few days will be key of course and conversations will take place that will be private between me and Matheus and I’m sure the situation will be resolved,” O’Neil predicted, keeping the cards close to his chest. BBC Sport report that Wolves’ valuation for Nunes eclipses the £60 million mark, a figure that the player himself seems eager to justify by donning the sky-blue shirt of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Other Fish in the Sea

Interestingly, West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta has always been City’s first choice to beef up their midfield. They might circle back for the Brazilian this winter, especially if certain legal hurdles involving betting allegations are cleared. Additionally, Wolves have cast their eyes on City’s young talent Tommy Doyle, but that transaction hinges entirely on Nunes’ potential move.

Context Matters

To add context to the imbroglio, Wolves roped in Nunes last summer with a club-record £38 million fee from Sporting Lisbon. He played a pivotal role in steering the team clear of the relegation quagmire, eventually finishing 13th in the Premier League standings.

As deadline day beckons, the soap opera of Matheus Nunes’ future has the potential to steal headlines, but as things stand, it seems Wolves are prepared to stand their ground.