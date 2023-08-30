Report: Man United Star’s Dramatic Return to International Squad

Andre Onana’s Unexpected Return to Cameroon’s Fold: What it Means for Club and Country

A New Chapter: Andre Onana’s Recall to Cameroon

In a significant turn of events, Andre Onana, Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper, has found himself back in the mix for the Cameroon national team. Onana, who filled the void at Old Trafford left by the departure of David De Gea, was named in Cameroon’s squad for the upcoming final qualifier of the Africa Cup of Nations. This marks a poignant return for the 27-year-old who was suspended by his country’s federation during the 2022 World Cup.

A Fractious Past: Onana and Rigobert Song

When Cameroon’s head coach, Rigobert Song, announced the squad, eyebrows were raised. The recall comes nine months after a suspension attributed to “disciplinary reasons”, believed to arise from a rift between Onana and Song. Subsequently, Onana announced his international retirement.

At a press conference, Song cleared the air: “There were never any problems. I said at the last [news] conference that it was all up to him and he knew what he had to do. If he is on the list, it is because he did the right thing. The door was always open, it is better to have all these players there than not to have them.”

The Stakes: An Epic Showdown Against Burundi

On September 12, Cameroon faces Burundi in a showdown that promises fireworks. Both nations are jostling for a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ivory Coast. Cameroon currently holds the second spot on goal difference, and this match serves as a decider.

The Subtext: What Onana’s Recall Implies

Onana took to Instagram, where he shared an African proverb: “The lie bears flowers but not fruit.” Although BBC Sport say they have reached out for clarification regarding his availability, the enigmatic message suggests that not all may be settled.

Broader Implications: The AFCON and European Clubs

Cameroon’s qualifier is but a prelude to the larger 2024 AFCON tournament, which has been rescheduled to early 2024 from this summer due to weather concerns. Patrice Motsepe, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president, acknowledged the complications this causes for European clubs. Players like Onana face the potential of missing significant chunks of their domestic seasons to represent their countries.

Rigobert Song’s Resilience: A Point to Prove

Taking over the reins of the Cameroon national team in March 2022, Song’s managerial stint has not been without bumps. After bowing out in the group stage of the World Cup, he seeks redemption and a strong show in the AFCON would go a long way in cementing his legacy.

Given the stakes for both club and country, Onana’s recall adds an intriguing subplot to Cameroon’s national football story. With the AFCON finals set to begin on the very day United hosts Tottenham in the Premier League, the ripples of this development will likely be felt across both domestic and international landscapes.