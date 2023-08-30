Romano: Wolves’ New Centre Back Undergoing Medical Today

Wolves Nearing Agreement for Santiago Bueno: What You Need to Know

A Defensive Boost for the Midlands Club

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the final stages of negotiations for Santiago Bueno, the 24-year-old Uruguayan centre-back currently plying his trade at Girona. This move is set to bolster the defensive ranks at Molineux, especially given the recent exits of Nathan Collins and Conor Coady earlier in the summer. The Midlands outfit seem keen to wrap up an agreement promptly as they approach the closing stages of the transfer window.

Bueno’s Recent Performance

Santiago Bueno has garnered attention since his transfer to Girona in 2019 from Barcelona B. The Uruguayan’s impact has been such that he extended his contract with the La Liga outfit until 2026 earlier this year. With 120 appearances, four goals, and five assists for Girona since his arrival, Bueno has built a reputation for reliability and competence in the heart of defence. His absence from the first two games of the season due to a hamstring injury was clearly felt. Although he was back in the squad for Girona’s recent 2-1 win against Sevilla, he remained on the bench, likely as a precautionary measure.

Santiago Bueno to Wolves, done deal as reported overnight — medical tests are booked 🟠🇺🇾 #WWFC Here we go, confirmed. https://t.co/nc8s3zSo0l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

An Integral Part of Girona’s Lineup

Last season, Bueno was a cornerstone for Girona, featuring in 36 games across all competitions and missing the starting lineup in only one. His consistent performance levels make him an appealing prospect for Wolves as they look to continue their good form, having recently secured victories against Everton and a resounding 5-goal thrashing of Blackpool in the EFL Cup.

What’s Next for Wolves?

Wolves fans will be eagerly looking towards their next fixture against Crystal Palace, hopeful that the potential arrival of Bueno could further solidify a defence in transition.

Santiago Bueno could very well be a Wolves player in the coming hours if negotiations continue to progress favourably.