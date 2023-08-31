Aston Villa Turn to Barcelona Star for Defensive Reinforcement

Aston Villa Nears Agreement for Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet Amidst Mings’ Injury Woes

The Search for a Defensive Anchor

Aston Villa find themselves in a precarious situation as they grapple with the loss of their defensive stalwart, Tyrone Mings. The English centre-back is set for an extended spell on the treatment table after suffering a severe knee injury in Villa’s catastrophic 5-1 loss to Newcastle United on the season’s inaugural matchday.

Clement Lenglet: The Ideal Replacement?

Enter Clement Lenglet, the 28-year-old French international who has recently returned to Barcelona following a loan tenure at Tottenham Hotspur. Lenglet appears to be on the cusp of another Premier League adventure, this time donning the claret and blue of Aston Villa.

A Seasoned Campaigner in the Premier League

During his time at Tottenham in the 2022-23 season, Lenglet was a mainstay in the starting XI, clocking up 24 starts in a total of 26 league outings. His experience in the English top-flight could prove invaluable for a Villa side in dire need of defensive reinforcement.

A Glimpse of Lenglet’s Flair

While primarily known for his defensive prowess, Lenglet also has a knack for contributing in the attacking third. His solitary goal for Tottenham came in a crucial 2-1 victory against Marseille in the Champions League, showcasing his ability to rise to the occasion.

What’s Next for Aston Villa and Lenglet?

As negotiations between Aston Villa and Barcelona reach their final stages, it seems increasingly likely that Lenglet will soon be making his way to Villa Park. The loan deal is poised to offer a win-win situation for both parties: Villa secure a quality replacement for Mings, while Lenglet gets another shot at Premier League glory.