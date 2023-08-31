Report: Villarreal Throws Wrench in United’s Plans

Manchester United’s journey in the transfer market this summer has been anything but smooth. As another window of opportunity gets nigh, it seems the illustrious English side can’t catch a break.

Alfonso Pedraza: The One Who Got Away

In a tale of missed opportunities, Villarreal’s decision to decline Man Utd’s advances for Alfonso Pedraza seems to be the latest chapter. Marca has reported that the ‘Red Devils’ were keen on securing a loan deal for Pedraza. It’s easy to see why: his mesmerising performances on the left side have caught the eyes of many. Especially after dishing out two assists during Villarreal’s encounter with Barcelona recently, the Spaniard is arguably charting as one of the most formidable attacking wing-backs in La Liga.

However, with Shaw’s injury stretching to two months and Tyrell Malacia too warming the benches, United’s left-back situation looks precarious. The onus falls on youth talent Alvaro Fernandez, but is he ready for the big stage?

Erik ten Hag’s hunt for left-backs has intensified. In the recent past, he’s shown interest in Cucurella, Reguilon, and even Alonso. But the recent snub from Villarreal forces United to recalibrate their strategies.

Cucurella: The Next On Ten Hag’s Radar?

It seems Ten Hag’s eyes might have now settled on Chelsea’s Cucurella. The Spaniard, unfortunately, finds himself out of favour at Stamford Bridge after a season that didn’t live up to expectations. A loan move is on the cards, with discussions between Chelsea and United underway. The bargaining game is fierce: while United have proposed a £2.5 million loan fee, Chelsea isn’t settling for anything less than a close £5m. Quite a leap, considering they initially brought him on board for a staggering £62m.

It’s not just Cucurella on Ten Hag’s wishlist. Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina is also a sought-after name. But Fiorentina isn’t keen on a loan, making things harder for the Dutch manager.

Some Silver Lining for United

In brighter news for Man Utd supporters, there’s excitement brewing as Altay Bayindir’s signing from Fenerbahce looks imminent. This Turkish sensation is primed to fill the void left by Dean Henderson, who is reportedly completing medical checks at Crystal Palace for an impending £20m move.

One thing is for sure; with just a few days left for the transfer deadline, Erik ten Hag and his team will be working tirelessly, weaving through options and looking for the perfect solutions. Manchester United’s journey might be riddled with bumps this transfer season, but hope remains eternal.