Carabao Cup Third Round Draw Unveils Premier Showdowns

Carabao Cup’s Sizzling Third Round Draw Revealed

The excitement is palpable when the Carabao Cup marches into its third round, this is when the big boys come out to play; as England’s European participants enter the fray. This season’s draw doesn’t disappoint.

Perhaps the most mouth-watering tie sees the men from the Etihad, last year’s treble winners, charting their course to St James’ Park. That’s right, Manchester City will lock horns with Newcastle United in a clash that promises fireworks.

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford faithful have an equally tantalising fixture to look forward to. Reigning champions Manchester United are set to welcome Crystal Palace.

All-Premier League Showdowns

The drama doesn’t stop there. A few more all-Premier League ties catch the eye – Aston Villa will entertain Everton, Arsenal make a trip to newcomers Brentford, and Brighton find themselves bound for Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea and a possible reunion with Moises Caicedo.

Underdogs Earn Their Spotlight

It’s always fascinating when David meets Goliath in this competition. League One’s Lincoln, after their triumph over Sheffield United, are gifted a clash with West Ham on home soil. Salford City, in another intriguing pairing, are set to play hosts to Burnley.

What of Fulham? Their efforts in the second round, where they outwitted Tottenham, have earned them a tie with Championship dwellers Norwich. And in an Anfield special, nine-time victors Liverpool will play hosts to the Foxes of Leicester.

With fixtures slated for the week commencing 25 September, fans are in for a treat.

Third Round Draw in Full: