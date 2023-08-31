Report: Edu’s Monaco Deal Masterclass in Futureproofing Arsenal

Folarin Balogun: Arsenal’s Financial Foresight in Monaco Move

While Arsenal might be saying goodbye to one of their promising young talents, they’ve showcased a sharp sense for future investment. The latest transfer of Folarin Balogun to Monaco comes with a twist that ensures the Gunners might see more financial rewards down the line. As reported by the Daily Mirror, this move is more intricate than it first appears.

Balancing the Books: Balogun’s Monaco Move

Folarin Balogun, the 22-year-old USA international, whose early football education started with Arsenal at the tender age of ten, has made a significant £34m move to AS Monaco. While this figure is impressive, coming close to the £35m Arsenal bagged for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool switch in 2017, it’s the details within that catches the eye.

Key to this transfer is Arsenal’s foresight: they’ve retained a 17.5% sell-on clause. This ensures that if Balogun’s stock rises in the French Riviera and he moves on, Arsenal will get a piece of the financial pie.

Official, confirmed. Folarin Balogun has joined AS Monaco on deal in excess of €40m package, €30m plus significant add-ons structure 🇲🇨 Arsenal will have sell-on clause, it was always crucial point in negotiations. It will be bit less than 20%. #AFC pic.twitter.com/Smbg2cIrQL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

A Rising Star in France

While Balogun has always shown sparks of talent, it was his loan spell at Stade de Reims where he truly dazzled. Scoring 21 goals in just 37 appearances, he made Europe sit up and take note. Such performances had powerhouses like Chelsea and RB Leipzig considering a swoop. Yet, Monaco won the race, sealing the deal for the next five years.

However, back at the Emirates, things were less rosy for Balogun. Despite his success in France, the striker found himself overshadowed by the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Arteta, when asked about Balogun’s role, especially with Jesus injured, made it clear in August that Balogun’s future lay elsewhere. “The plan with Flo doesn’t change at all… We have other options to play with different qualities of players, so we will adapt,” he remarked.

With only two Premier League appearances for Arsenal under his belt and other loan stints not enhancing his prospects at the Emirates, this move might be the fresh start Balogun needs.

Monaco’s Midas Touch

Monaco has built a reputation for nurturing young talent and then reaping substantial financial rewards. Stars like James Rodriguez, Thomas Lemar, Bernardo Silva, and Fabinho have all shone bright in Monaco before moving on for hefty sums. Should Balogun follow this path, Arsenal’s 17.5% sell-on clause could prove to be a masterstroke.

A Nod to the Past: Arsenal’s New Kit

As Balogun looks ahead to his future, Arsenal pays homage to its past. The new kit channels the spirit of The Invincibles from the 2003/04 season, marking the 20th anniversary of their unbeaten run. With gold features and a nod to their 26 wins and 12 draws on the authentic version, it’s a timely reminder of the club’s heritage.

The Future Landscape

Such clauses, like the one Arsenal has inserted in Balogun’s deal, are becoming increasingly prevalent in the modern transfer market. As the landscape of football financing evolves, securing a percentage of potential future sales ensures clubs can potentially benefit from rising stars, long after they’ve departed.

In the constantly evolving world of football, it’s clear Arsenal, with Edu at the helm, are keeping one eye firmly on the future.