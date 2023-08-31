Why Man United’s Latest Injury News Changes Everything

Raphael Varane’s Unfortunate Setback: What it Means for Manchester United

Varane’s Injury Layoff

Raphael Varane, that talismanic figure at the heart of Manchester United’s defence, finds himself in a bit of a pickle. Sustained against Nottingham Forest, this injury sees him out of the game for a few weeks, leaving a void at Old Trafford. The 30-year-old was nudged out at the midway point of a nail-biting 3-2 victory last Saturday.

Interestingly, whispers from within the club suggest that initial grim predictions might be a tad exaggerated. While some speculate a layoff of as many as six weeks, club insiders hint that the upcoming international hiatus might curtail the number of games he’d actually miss.

The Maguire Conundrum

Varane’s temporary exit doesn’t just cause ripples in the defensive line, it catapults Harry Maguire directly under the spotlight. The intriguing bit? The belief has been rife that Maguire, our very own English stalwart, might have packed his bags before this week’s transfer deadline, especially given that cheeky bid from West Ham. But with Varane out, his exit seems improbable. Who’s left? Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and, of course, Maguire. Not the widest pool of choices for Erik ten Hag.

A Silver Lining?

With all this defensive drama, there might be some good news for the Reds. The situation could see Jonny Evans, that former United bulwark, cement his currently fleeting contract into something more… permanent.