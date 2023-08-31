Report: Celtic Up Their Game with Speed Demon Winger Transfer

Luis Palma Joins Celtic: A New Chapter Begins

Fresh from Aris Thessaloniki, Luis Palma is eager to “deliver success” with his new home at Celtic, having signed a notable five-year contract. This 23-year-old Honduran sensation, boasting six international caps since his 2021 debut, is keen to leave a mark.

Luis Palma: I want to bring joy to the Celtic fans and follow in Emilio’s footsteps 💬 "I spoke to Emilio a couple of days ago. We spoke about the club, and now that I’m here I’d like to do as much or even more that what Emilio did at the club."#CelticFC | #BienvenidoLuis 🇭🇳🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 31, 2023

From Aris to Celtic: Palma’s Impressive Run

In 50 appearances for Aris Thessaloniki, Palma’s boots celebrated 17 goals, a testament to his talent. This, after stints with Real Monarchs in the US and Vida, back in Honduras.

Speaking to the official Celtic FC website, Palma expressed his delight:

“It is a very special day for me and an honour to be announced as a Celtic player. I know that Celtic always aims to play football the right way, a team that entertains and has a pedigree of winning and delivering success, and this is what I want to be part of.”

Luis’ Anticipation and Future Goals

His excitement is palpable, “I have spoken to the manager and I’m really looking forward to joining him and my team-mates and starting my journey with such a brilliant club.”

🚨 8pm 🚨 The time travelling edition of The Bus is back tonight. @philbertosilva and @RussellBoyce1 take a trip through the archives looking at Deadline Day Celts (topical!!!). Players who arrived VERY late in windows of yester-year. All aboard🚌🍀https://t.co/i133eZrNza pic.twitter.com/dC1RHDI5uP — The Bhoycie Bus! (@bhoyciebus) August 30, 2023

Luis Palma is among the new faces at Celtic this season, joining the ranks of Odin Thiago Holm, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Yang Hyun-jun, Maik Nawrocki, and Marco Tilio.

And what does Brendan Rodgers, the manager, have to say about the new addition? “He is a very talented player who likes to play attacking football so we hope he will be a very good fit for the team.”