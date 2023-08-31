Report: Fulham Secure Championship’s Best Keeper

Fulham Secure Steven Benda in Goalkeeper Shakeup

As Fulham strives to bolster their strength between the sticks, a new name has emerged to challenge the status quo.

Fulham’s New Acquisition

BBC Sport are reporting that The Cottagers have successfully added to their goalkeeping arsenal, securing the signature of the German sensation, Steven Benda. The 24-year-old makes his switch from Swansea City, penning a deal that binds him to Craven Cottage until 2026, along with the enticing possibility of another year.

Benda’s Career Path

Having cemented his place in Swansea City’s starting XI last season, the goalkeeper’s journey in the Championship has been quite the rollercoaster. Initiated into the squad back in August 2017 after transferring from 1860 Munich, Benda demonstrated unwavering commitment to the Swans, renewing his contracts in 2019 and again in 2021, which previously set his tenure with the team till July 2024.

Lure of Fulham

Expressing sheer delight at his latest move, Benda emphasised the simplicity of his decision:

“I’m really happy. It’s a massive club with a lot of history and tradition.”

The stature of Fulham, its iconic stadium, and the opportunity to play under the tactical acumen of Marco Silva clearly left an indelible mark on the young keeper.

Injury Clouds and Future Prospects

However, the joy surrounding his transfer might be slightly subdued, with Benda nursing a knee injury. His full return might only materialise midway through the 2023-24 campaign. But, every cloud has its silver lining. For Fulham, it’s a testament to their long-term vision.

After Swansea’s recent 3-2 EFL Cup upset against Bournemouth, manager Michael Duff addressed the departure of Benda: “Steven made it clear he wasn’t going to sign a new contract… We think we’ve got a good goalkeeper in Carl [Rushworth] anyway.”

So, while Steven Benda prepares to don the Fulham jersey, the larger question looms – what will this mean for the Premier League side’s aspirations?