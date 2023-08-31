Report: How One Manager is Transforming a Premier League Star

The Rebirth of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Manchester United Under Erik ten Hag

The Turning Tide: How Wan-Bissaka Found His Form

Let’s rewind a bit. It’s 2019 and Manchester United have just splashed out £50m to secure the services of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace. Fast-forward to a time where the same player looked set to be one of the Old Trafford exit casualties. The intervening period was filled with spells of unconvincing performances, calls for his replacement, and even louder chatter about his future.

But what we’ve witnessed over the last 12 months is nothing short of transformative, and much of that credit goes to Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman took over the reins at Manchester United a year ago and in doing so, seems to have reignited the career of Wan-Bissaka, among other feats as discussed on the clubs official website.

Wan-Bissaka on Erik ten Hag: The Man Behind the Transformation

In a candid chat with Manchester United’s official website, Wan-Bissaka shed some light on his experience under Ten Hag. “It’s been good, especially for myself. I’ve learned a lot under him – and there’s more to come, more improvement to be done. So, yeah, I’m happy. He’s helped the team; you can see the team’s transition has changed,” he said.

Now, that’s a player speaking from a renewed sense of self-belief, something that seemed to be waning not so long ago.

Fine-Tuning the Technicals

What has been the most evident is Wan-Bissaka’s improved tactical acumen, something he elaborated on further, “On the pitch, [Ten Hag has helped me with] just where to be at certain times; be more aggressive going forward; and just how I can help the team.”

Ten Hag’s influence seems to be holistic, affecting not just the individual players but shaping the collective performance of Manchester United, a club with aspirations that are always sky-high.

From the Back Burner to the Front Line

For Wan-Bissaka, his journey under Ten Hag is more than just about gaining some form. It’s about a constant, ongoing evolution. “I think before, it was just [a case of] being left to play the game. But since I’ve been under him, the manager has taught me a lot. And you just want to improve more and keep learning more, especially from someone like him – so I’ve enjoyed that,” Wan-Bissaka emphasized.

Season Highlights: An Ever-Present Force

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has not been a mere bystander in United’s Premier League campaign this season. The defender has started in all three of the Red Devils’ fixtures, punctuated most recently by an enthralling 3-2 comeback win against Nottingham Forest. It’s a testament to how much trust Ten Hag has placed in him.

He has notched up an impressive total of 163 appearances across all competitions since joining Manchester United, even getting his hands on his first significant silverware in the form of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup.

Final Thoughts: The Road Ahead

The Manchester United right-back now seems focused and more importantly, valued, both of which spell good news for the 13-time Premier League champions. With a manager who’s keen on nurturing him and a player who’s keen on evolving, the signs point towards promising days ahead.

This transformational story is not merely anecdotal; it’s backed by steady performances and verifiable growth. If the past year under Ten Hag is anything to go by, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s best days in a Manchester United shirt might just be ahead of him.