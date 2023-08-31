Journalist: Spurs’ Unexpected Transfer Target Twist

Thursday, August 31, 2023
By Curtis Edwards
Tottenham’s Striker Search Continues

As the transfer window drama unfolds, Tottenham find themselves once again searching for the right fit to bolster its attacking front. While Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest was initially high on their list, the journey to his acquisition is fraught with challenges.

Johnson on the Horizon?

The North London outfit had their eyes set on Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, but financial disagreements seem to be the hurdle.

“The fee has been the major stumbling block with Johnson, as Spurs are understood to be way off Forest’s valuation, which is at least £40m,” as Miguel Delaney in The Independent reports.

Doubts linger about whether top executives, namely Daniel Levy and Evangelos Marianakis, will find common ground.

Alternative Avenues

While Johnson remains a question mark, Tottenham isn’t placing all its eggs in one basket. The club has been in discussions about a potential loan deal for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati. The young forward, once dubbed the “latest Camp Nou revelation”, has experienced a slow-down due to injuries, but his talent is undeniable.

In addition, Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is on Tottenham’s radar, although his higher price tag might be a deterrent. “Palace would likely want a far bigger fee than £40m and potentially well over £60m,” suggests Delaney.

Manager’s Wishlist

Beyond strikers, Spurs’ gaffer Ange Postecoglou has additional desires for the squad. Notably, he’s keen to introduce another wide forward and possibly a full-back to solidify the team’s flanks.

