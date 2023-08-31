Report: Man United’s Top Midfield Target Jets In For Medical

Manchester United Inch Closer to Amrabat Acquisition

The summer transfer window always carries with it a blend of anticipation and speculation. Manchester United, never a club to shy away from making their intentions known, seems to be on the cusp of adding a significant piece to their midfield puzzle: Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat’s Journey: From Serie A to Premier League?

Sources, as indicated by Football Insider, reveal that a significant stride has been made towards securing the services of the 26-year-old Moroccan midfielder. With Fiorentina reportedly giving the nod, Amrabat is en route to Manchester, not just for cordial discussions but a pivotal medical evaluation.

In a market where fortunes are spent to secure top talent, United appears committed to making Amrabat their standout signing this window. The summer-long courtship seems to be reaching its climax, with developments hinting at an imminent deal.

Trip Down Memory Lane

They had previously shed light on Amrabat’s representatives touching down in Manchester earlier this month. The motive? To pave the way for what could be a transformative move to the Theatre of Dreams.

But why the hefty £30 million price tag on the Moroccan? Well, apart from the looming end of his current contract with Fiorentina (with a 12-month extension clause), Amrabat’s recent footballing exploits offer some clarity.

🚨 NEW: Fiorentina are OPEN to loaning Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United but want an obligation to buy included! A potential fee of between £22-26m has been discussed. #MUFC [@TelegraphDucker] pic.twitter.com/0aR520WzJe — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) August 31, 2023

His exceptional form during Morocco’s unforgettable World Cup journey in Qatar, where they danced their way to the semi-finals, certainly turned heads. The midfielder’s connection to Manchester United is further strengthened by his stint under the current Red Devils’ gaffer, Erik ten Hag, during their collaborative days at FC Utrecht. In a remarkable spell, Amrabat notched up 11 goals in 50 appearances, showcasing his undeniable prowess.

However, juxtaposing his recent Serie A campaign, where he registered just one goal in 49 appearances, poses questions. But in football, form is temporary, class is permanent. And with Ten Hag eager to rekindle their past synergy, Old Trafford could be in for a treat.

Ten Hag’s Vision for United

It’s evident that the Dutch manager is meticulously curating his squad. Already welcoming Chelsea’s prodigy, Mason Mount, for a whopping £55 million earlier in the window, the gaffer’s vision is shaping up. Reuniting with Amrabat could be the final cog in the intricate machinery that is Manchester United’s midfield.

As days dwindle in this transfer period, the pieces of the puzzle seem to be fitting into place. With Amrabat potentially donning the iconic red jersey soon, the excitement among the United faithful is palpable.