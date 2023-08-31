Report: ‘Absolutely absurd’, UEFA Shuns Premier League Rule

The Clock Ticks Differently: Uefa Rejects England’s ‘Absurd’ Time Game

The Pendulum of Time: A Diverging Vision in Football

European football’s corridors of power have spoken, and their verdict is resounding. Uefa, guardians of the continental game, are distancing themselves from the new zeitgeist of stoppage time that’s gripping the Premier League and the EFL. “It’s absolutely absurd,” asserts Zvonimir Boban, Uefa’s chief of football and Croatian midfield maestro of yesteryears.

The PGMOL Approach: Long Minutes and Longer Debates

Guided by a quest to combat time-wasting, The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) introduced longer periods of added time this season. It’s a move cloaked in the shroud of good intentions: to account for goal celebrations, injuries, and substitutions. The scheme sounds plausible, except when you unpack the ramifications on player welfare—a matter garnering increasing scrutiny and concern.

“Regarding player welfare, it’s some kind of big tragedy because [they] are adding almost 12, 13, 14 minutes,” declares Boban, his words resounding like a referee’s whistle in an empty stadium. “When you play 60, 65 minutes – I can speak from my experience, especially as a midfielder – when you get tired, it’s the last 30 minutes of the game. And then somebody comes and adds another 15 minutes.”

Uefa Stands Firm: A Different Set of Rules

Zvonimir Boban is not alone in his indictment of England’s newly elongated battles. Uefa’s chief refereeing officer, Roberto Rosetti, steps onto the field to back his comments. According to him, the European football authority has spent the last half-decade seeking alternative means to ensure the ball stays in play. They have different “guidelines,” as Boban so diplomatically phrases it.

“There is something more important than the accuracy of additional time,” Rosetti elucidates.

“Why do people like the Champions League so much? Because it’s intensive, it’s fantastic, the players never stop. We tell our referees to speed up the restart of play instead of focusing on stoppage time.”

The Growing Chorus

It’s not just Boban and Rosetti making a case for restraint. Premier League luminaries like Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s Raphael Varane, as well as the global players’ union Fifpro, share similar concerns. Since the rule change, Premier League fixtures now last an average of 101 minutes and 49 seconds, a spike of over three minutes from the previous year’s average.

Yet, this isn’t simply a discussion about numbers on a scoreboard. It’s about the sanctity of the sport, the wellbeing of those who make it magical. In England, the ball stays in play an additional four minutes, inching from 54 minutes and 57 seconds to 58 minutes and 50 seconds. But at what cost?

In the theatre of dreams that is football, time should flow naturally, not be bolted on like an afterthought. And as this debate stretches on, one can only hope that the guardians of the English game tune into the symphony that Uefa is composing—a melody of balance, not excess.

As reported by BBC Sport, the divergence between Uefa and PGMOL’s visions lays bare the ever-evolving philosophical battles within football. One thing is certain: the stopwatch in England ticks to a different rhythm, but whether it’s a tune the football world can dance to remains to be seen.