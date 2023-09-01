Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Chelsea now need to take advantage of a kind fixture run, as they attempt to challenge at the top of the division again. On Saturday, they welcome Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge. The home side have won twice in the last seven days, albeit their Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon was far from simple. If they do manage to take three points this weekend, it will mark a good start to the season. Forest scored twice at Old Trafford in their previous league fixture. They have shown more confidence in their matches to date. This will be a tougher test than Luton Town were last week.

Pochettino will be pleased when the transfer window closes. It does appear that Cole Palmer will become the final signing made by the club, but the squad churn has continued to provide challenges at the club. The Argentine coach will now be able to focus on the matches and put all of the transfer speculation to one side. There is a lot of talent in West London, but the wholescale changes on the playing side over 18 months mean that there is plenty of development to come.

Nottingham Forest have had an okay start to the season. Their home match against Sheffield United was must win, due to the difficulty of their other fixtures. Steve Cooper’s men competed against Arsenal and Manchester United. They will feel like the match at Old Trafford was a missed opportunity. The experience of those two matches will help them this weekend. Chelsea still have vulnerabilities and Forest should believe they can get something from the game.

Interesting Stats

Chelsea haven’t won successive matches at home since a last year.

If Taiwo Awoniyi scores, he will be the first to do so in eight successive matches since Jamie Vardy in 2019.

Key Men

Raheem Sterling

During the summer, Raheem Sterling was viewed negatively by Chelsea supporters. He was a player that they felt came to Stamford Bridge for the wrong reasons and was far past his best. However, he has been the standout performer from the first three matches. In attack, the Blues have been reliant on his pace and directness to create chances. Sterling looks closer to his best and he can still be one of the star players in the Premier League on his day. Last Friday, he was central to everything good about Chelsea’s performance. The England international scored twice and contributed an assist. Forest will try to sit deep and frustrate Chelsea, but Sterling has the ball-carrying ability to create space for himself. At the moment, he looks the most likely scorer when Chelsea play.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest were similar to Chelsea last summer, in the number of new players that joined the club. There were a lot of poor signings, but there have been a few that have stepped up. Taiwo Awoniyi has been one of the best that they made, with his consistency being very impressive. Forest aren’t a dynamic side, but Awoniyi’s scoring rate has been very good. He has scored in all three of their Premier League matches this season. Meanwhile, he is currently on a run of scoring in seven consecutive Premier League matches. During that run, he has nine goals in total. Given his form, he is naturally the Forest player for Chelsea to worry about. He has already scored at the Emirates Stadium and Old Trafford this season.

Team news

Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia and Mykhailo Mudryk are all unavailable until after the international break.

Joe Worrell is suspended. Danilo faces a late fitness test. Oriel Mangala won’t be available.

Verdict

Chelsea have shown enough this season to suggest they will win this weekend. Forest are a fiercer test than Luton, but the home side should have enough to take the three points. Sterling could once again be the match winner. After being left out of the England squad, he will have a point to prove.

Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest