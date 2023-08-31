Thursday, August 31, 2023
The Enduring Legacy of 'all-time great' Manager Fabio Capello

The Enduring Legacy of ‘all-time great’ Manager Fabio Capello

By Amelia Hartman
EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On today’s free Two Footed podcast, Dave Hendrick; in his unique diminutive style, goes into full nostalgia mode. With Dave taking a trip down memory lane once again, he’s looking at the career of Fabio Capello who he classes as one of the greatest managers of all time.

Dave also looks at the football from last night and the news and gossip with the team of the season being released.

Amelia Hartman
