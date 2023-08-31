BBC: Forest Set to Complete Double Deal Before Deadline Day

The Final Countdown: Nottingham Forest Nearing Deals for Nuno Tavares and Murillo

The Clock is Ticking for Steve Cooper’s Squad Reinforcements

As the summer transfer window inches closer to its deadline, Nottingham Forest’s manager Steve Cooper has his eyes set on two key signings. The club is on the brink of securing deals for Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares and Brazilian central defender Murillo. While the ink hasn’t dried on the contracts just yet, Cooper is optimistic about the progress.

Nuno Tavares: A Season-Long Sojourn from Arsenal

At 23, Nuno Tavares is poised to make a temporary switch from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest. The left-back, who has 28 appearances for the Gunners under his belt, is expected to join on a season-long loan. Tavares had a stint at Ligue 1 side Marseille last season, and his experience could prove invaluable for Forest as they look to bolster their defence.

Murillo: A £15m Gamble Worth Taking?

Nottingham Forest have reportedly reached an agreement with Brazilian club Corinthians for the transfer of 21-year-old central defender Murillo. The deal is said to be in the region of £15 million, a significant investment for a player who broke into Corinthians’ first team only in April this year. However, with 13 appearances in Brazil’s top flight, Murillo is a prospect worth keeping an eye on.

Brennan Johnson: Staying Put or Heading Out?

While Cooper is keen to add new faces to his squad, there’s been a cloud of uncertainty surrounding Brennan Johnson. The 22-year-old Welsh international, who can operate as a winger or forward, has been the subject of transfer rumours. Tottenham and Brentford are among the clubs reportedly interested in him. Cooper, however, seems to be downplaying the likelihood of Johnson’s exit from the City Ground.

“We’re carrying on as usual,” Cooper stated. “There’s a lot of speculation, some of which might be accurate, while some could be far from the truth. But as far as Tavares and Murillo are concerned, we’re at the final stages. It’s not a done deal, but things are moving in the right direction.”

The Waiting Game

Steve Cooper has made it clear that until the deals are officially sealed, nothing is certain. “We’re proceeding cautiously. Until everything is formalised, you can never be too sure,” he added. As the clock ticks down to the transfer deadline, Nottingham Forest fans will be eagerly awaiting the arrival of Nuno Tavares and Murillo, while also keeping an eye on the future of Brennan Johnson.