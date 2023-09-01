Report: Will Reds Accept Historic Saudi League Bid?

Liverpool and the Alluring Al Ittihad Offer for Salah

While the echoes of the English Premier League transfer window might have dulled, the clamour in the Saudi Pro League’s transfer market seems to only be crescendoing, with Al Ittihad taking centre stage in their audacious pursuit of Liverpool’s star forward, Mo Salah.

Time is on Al Ittihad’s Side

European transfer windows might seem like a whirlwind of deals, often culminating in last-minute nail-biters. However, Saudi clubs, like Al Ittihad, possess a distinct advantage. Their window stretches till 20th September, nearly a full three weeks post the European deadline, offering them additional time to craft the perfect proposal for players like Salah.

The Gargantuan Task of Luring Salah

Mo Salah, the Egyptian Pharaoh as he’s affectionately referred to in Liverpool, appears open to the idea of gracing Saudi Arabia’s pitches. Yet, would Liverpool sanction his departure, particularly without the security of an immediate replacement? While the Reds boast a star-studded forward line with players like Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez to name a few, Salah’s departure could disrupt the team’s balance.

Setting Records on Both Sides of the Deal

Reported by 90Min, Al Ittihad’s proposition is nothing short of monumental. They’re rumoured to be preparing a staggering £120m deal for the Anfield hero. To offer a touch of perspective, this isn’t just a club record sale for Liverpool but is poised to eclipse the British record. The current benchmark? The £116m Liverpool raked in from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho back in 2018.

Yet, the records wouldn’t halt at the transfer fee. Once in Saudi Arabia, Salah could be looking at a salary that would propel him past even the mighty earnings of Al Nassr’s marquee player, Cristiano Ronaldo, crowning him the highest-paid footballer on the planet.

Liverpool’s Resolute Stance

Despite the tantalising figures being bandied about, Liverpool remain seemingly resolute, disinclined to part with their talisman. Yet, those in the know whisper that the winds might change, suggesting that there’s more to this story than meets the eye.

So, as the clock ticks closer to the 20th September, football aficionados will be on tenterhooks, awaiting the conclusion of this transfer saga. Will Salah swap the electrifying nights at Anfield for the allure of the Saudi Pro League? Only time will tell.