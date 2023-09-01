Friday, September 1, 2023
Dave Hendrick: 'Kalvin Phillips lazy narrative is simply ridiculous'

By Amelia Hartman
EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On today’s free Two Footed podcast, Dave Hendrick; in his unique diminutive style, takes a swipe at the false narratives surrounding Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Dave unpacks the lazy, overweight and injury prone accusations amidst media links to a Phillips potentially signing for Liverpool on deadline day.

Dave also looks at the football from last night and all the news and gossip ahead of what promises to be a frantic Transfer Deadline Day.

