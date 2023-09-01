Jacobs: Anfield in Spotlight as Historic Bid Surfaces

The Heartbeat of Anfield: Salah’s Transfer Saga Continues

Al-Ittihad’s Pursuit Persists

Despite Liverpool’s unwavering assertion that Mohamed Salah remains not for sale, Al-Ittihad’s passion to bring the Egyptian ace to the Saudi Pro League remains undiminished. The Middle Eastern outfit sees Salah as their paramount aspiration.

Reports have suggested Salah is open to a move to Saudi Arabia but will not push for a move away from Anfield out of respect for the club and the fans.

A Staggering Bid in the Offing

Ben Jacobs has unveiled that Al-Ittihad is not skirting around the edges. Their ambition is illustrated by the anticipated elevation of their initial €150 million pitch for Salah, as whispers in the corridors of power suggest a colossal €200 million proposition is imminent.

Liverpool’s not-for-sale stance on Mo Salah hasn’t changed. No formal offer has been placed yet either. But Saudi dealmakers do still plan to table a massive bid. Sources indicate a €150m initial package could even be improved to €200m to test Liverpool’s resolve.🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/LQlfRPuFeo — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 31, 2023

Liverpool’s fidelity to their Egyptian kingpin is undeniable. Yet, figures of such magnitude inevitably invoke contemplation—should the Reds capitalise on this golden goose?

The Dilemma of Replacement

Even if swayed by such astronomical sums, Liverpool faces a Herculean challenge. Finding a player to mirror Salah’s prowess before the transfer window’s looming curtain call seems a task too towering. it is impossible that Liverpool could sign a suitable replacement for Salah if the striker left, especially as the window comes to a close and.

Anfield’s Heralded Arrival

As the clock ticks, Anfield braces for a transformative day. With whispers of Ryan Gravenberch’s impending descent from Bayern Munich, the Kop awaits with bated breath.