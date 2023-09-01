Report: Bavarian Giants Test Waters with €55m Bid for Fulham Star

Fulham Stands Firm on Joao Palhinha Amidst Bayern Pursuit

Bayern’s Bavarian Chase

In a quest to reinforce their midfield ranks, Bayern Munich’s eyes have settled on Fulham’s Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese maestro’s rise hasn’t escaped the notice of Europe’s elite, especially after Bayern’s failure to secure signatures for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. Whisperings from the corridors of power suggest that there’s a glimmer of hope for a successful deal, as reported by 90MIN.

The Financial Tug-of-War

While Bayern’s initial proposal of €55m (£47m) showcased their serious intent, Fulham’s steadfastness was clear in their refusal. It’s not just about the numbers on the cheque; it’s about the statement of intent and valuing their jewel. And if the murmurs are anything to go by, the Cottagers won’t let their prized asset leave for less than €70m (£60m). To put that into perspective, even West Ham’s hefty coffers couldn’t tempt them earlier in the window.

Behind the Scenes: The Negotiations Continue

Negotiations, however, are far from dead in the water. While the initial offer was rebuffed, the dialogue continues. Bayern’s optimism remains, pinning their hopes on an agreement. On Palhinha’s side, it appears the allure of joining the Bavarian giants is strong, with personal terms for a five-year stint already being discussed.

Fulham’s Eye on the Future

No club worth its salt would let go of a star without a backup plan. With the possibility of Palhinha’s departure, Fulham’s scouts are burning the midnight oil. Top of the list? PSV Eindhoven’s sensation, Ibrahim Sangare. But they’re not alone, with Nottingham Forest also in the chase. Further afield, Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, Benfica’s Florentino Luis, and even Premier League stalwarts like Manchester United’s Scott McTominay are on Fulham’s watchlist. And for those looking for seasoned experience, free agents Yann M’Vila, Nampalys Mendy, and Tiemoue Bakayoko are also in the frame.