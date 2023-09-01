Report: Tottenham Sets Sight on New Transfer Targets

Spurs in Pursuit: Johnson and Gallagher in Focus

The Race for Johnson Heats Up

Tottenham Hotspur, in their undying zest for improvement, have set their sights on Nottingham Forest’s gem, Brennan Johnson. After their recent bid for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati fell through, leading him to Brighton, Johnson has become the focal point of Spurs’ ambitions. The Evening Standard reports that Forest, confident in the prodigious talent they possess, value the 22-year-old Welsh international at a formidable £50 million. Despite Brentford’s three bids, the latest of which climbed to an impressive £43m, Forest stand unyielding. Yet, Spurs, always the crafty negotiators, have previously hinted at players in part-exchange and are preparing a fresh bid. With the clock ticking towards the 11pm transfer deadline, one wonders if Forest might reconsider their stance.

Brighton’s Gain, Spurs’ Loss

Tottenham’s previous negotiations with Barcelona seemed promising, as they discussed a straightforward loan for the 20-year-old Fati. Alas, the sprightly winger has chosen the shores of Brighton for the season, anticipating his medical this week.

Spurs’ Chelsea Connection: The Gallagher Dilemma

The North London side’s shopping list continues with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher catching their eye. Yet, the possibility of bringing the English midfielder to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hinges on the departure of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Rumours swirl of Atletico Madrid’s renewed interest in Hojbjerg and whispers of Manchester United’s potential loan offer. Spurs, for their part, remain firm on a purchase obligation or option by the season’s end.

Stamford Bridge might just wave Gallagher goodbye, given the right price. With the asking price hovering around £50m and the impending arrival of Cole Palmer to the Blues from Manchester City, Gallagher’s path might be clearer.

The Clock Ticks for Spurs

It’s a race against time for Tottenham. Names like Hugo Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, and Davinson Sanchez are whispered in transfer talks. Tanganga’s hopes with Italian club Torino may have been dashed, but Germany beckons. Meanwhile, Ndombele sees potential suitors in Serie A, with Inter Milan showing interest.