Report: Fulham’s Begin Talks for Palhinha replacement

The Chessboard at Craven Cottage: Scott McTominay in Fulham’s Sights

Fulham’s summer business is shaping into something of a strategic chess match. With the spectre of losing Portuguese midfield maestro Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich looming large, the Cottagers are making moves that could see Manchester United’s Scott McTominay trade the Theatre of Dreams for the cosier confines of Craven Cottage.

McTominay: A Red Devil Turning White?

Fulham have reached out to Manchester United to enquire about Scott McTominay’s availability. Erik ten Hag’s United had previously rejected a £30m bid from West Ham for the Scotland international, which indicates the kind of financial clout required to even get a foot in the door. McTominay has featured twice this season, both times coming off the bench in victories against Wolves and Nottingham Forest. The 26-year-old could be the missing jigsaw piece in Fulham’s midfield, especially if Palhinha’s departure to Bayern Munich materialises.

As per Sky Sports, Fulham are hedging their bets by running due diligence on several candidates. However, Scott McTominay has shot to the top of their shortlist. It’s an intriguing development, given that Fulham are also eyeing Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, a player United themselves are looking to bring in.

The Domino Effect: Palhinha to Bayern?

The urgency in Fulham’s search can be traced back to their Bundesliga counterparts. Bayern Munich are making a push to acquire Joao Palhinha, Fulham’s midfield linchpin. Valued at an eye-watering £80m—quadruple the £20m Fulham shelled out to Sporting Lisbon for his services last summer—Palhinha has expressed a desire to make the move to Germany. His exit would create a void in Fulham’s midfield that could be hard to fill. It’s this very void that Scott McTominay could occupy, becoming Fulham’s midfield dynamo.

Filling the Gap: Managerial Wisdom or Folly?

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been careful not to give too much away.

“It’s the business part of the football club; the people that are taking care of that are doing their job, I’m doing my job as well to work for the football club. Anything can happen in the next 36 hours.”

Silva also mentioned that receiving significant offers for players like Palhinha was a testament to the club’s recent success. While not divulging names, he hinted that decisions were pending from both financial and technical standpoints.

A Web of Possibilities: United, Fulham, and the Amrabat Angle

The transfer landscape is far from straightforward, especially with United also in the mix for Amrabat. They seem to be working on a loan option, mindful of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. While Amrabat himself is keen on the United move, his name has also popped up in Fulham’s contingency plans. Fiorentina’s president, Rocco Commisso, told Sky Italy:

“There are other clubs for Amrabat too. I cannot give an answer right now, because not even I know what will happen tomorrow.”

Clock Ticking, Choices to Make

With the English transfer deadline set for Friday at 11 pm UK time, the chess game between Fulham, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United has its clock ticking. A series of interconnected decisions will unfold, each impacting the other like a line of dominos. The end game could see Scott McTominay pulling on a Fulham shirt and becoming a central figure in Marco Silva’s project. For now, though, all eyes are on the ticking clock and the unfolding drama of the transfer window.