Report: Brentford’s Record Bid Shakes Up Transfer Market

Brentford’s Bold Move in the Transfer Market

Bakayoko: Brentford’s Record Bid

The terraces of Brentford are buzzing with excitement as the club officially makes a club record bid of a staggering £34m (€40m) for PSV Eindhoven’s sharpshooter, Johan Bakayoko. This audacious move has been reported by 90MIN.

PSV’s Reluctance to Part

With the return of their club legend, Hirving Lozano, PSV had ambitions of retaining Bakayoko, especially in the light of their recent qualification for the Champions League group stage. Yet, the allure of Brentford’s generous offer might be too tempting for the Dutch club to resist.

Changing Focus: From Johnson to Bakayoko

Previously eyeing Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, Brentford faced stiff competition from the likes of Tottenham. However, with Bakayoko on the radar, who garnered attention from heavyweights like Liverpool and Burnley, Brentford appears poised to nab the Belgian talent.

A Journey from Anderlecht to Philips Stadion

Bakayoko’s journey is an inspiring one, having transitioned from Brussels’ Anderlecht at a tender age of 15 to flourishing in the youth system of Philips Stadion.

Summer Spending Spree

If the Bees successfully capture Bakayoko, their summer expenditure will surpass the £90m mark. Notably, they’ve already secured talents like Nathan Collins, Mark Flekken, and have made Kevin Schade’s loan a permanent fixture.