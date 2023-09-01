Stamford Bridge Set for Chelsea and Forest Showdown

Chelsea Face Nottingham Forest in a Must-Watch Premier League Showdown

As the Premier League continues to serve up surprises, Chelsea are set to continue their bid to cap off their week of home games with a third consecutive win. Saturday promises to be a thriller as they lock horns with Nottingham Forest.

Having dispatched Luton comfortably, Chelsea did face a sterner challenge against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup. With the international break just around the corner, Chelsea will be gunning for a win to wrap things up on a triumphant note. The early months under Pochettino’s management have been under the scanner, and they’d like to maintain their momentum.

Forest’s Road Test Continues

Nottingham Forest’s away adventures have been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Close calls at Arsenal and Manchester United have been the story so far, and with a looming visit to Manchester City post their Chelsea clash, the narrative of late goals and edge-of-the-seat finishes seems set to continue.

All four of their games so far this season have gone down to the wire with late goals and another rollercoaster encounter could be on the cards in the capital.

Essentials: Time, Place and Streaming Details

Chelsea’s tangle with Nottingham Forest is slotted for 3pm BST on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the iconic Stamford Bridge in London. Premier League enthusiasts might be disappointed as the match isn’t being broadcast live in the UK, courtesy of the 3pm Saturday blackout rules. Ad ever, fans are sure to take to the various IPTV international broadcast options and those handy VPNs.

Team News: Chelsea and Nottingham Forest

Chelsea’s Levi Colwill might be back in the mix after a knee knock. However, prospects for Romeo Lavia seem bleak. Pochettino has a lengthening injury list with players such as Armando Broja, Benoit Badiashile, and Reece James sidelined.

For Nottingham Forest, Joe Worrall marks his return after serving a ban. The team is also optimistic about unveiling a couple of fresh faces. However, the likes of Wayne Hennessey and Orel Mangala are confirmed absentees.

What’s the Buzz? Predictions and More

On the surface, Chelsea seems like the dominant force, especially given Nottingham Forest’s potential relegation battle.

Forest are once again set for a relegation scrap and should be put away convincingly by Chelsea – on paper, anyway.

Yet, football isn’t played on paper. Expect a closer contest than anticipated, with Forest likely having their fair share of opportunities. But Chelsea might have the edge in clinching those crucial three points.

Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest – our predicted scoreline.

Past Encounters

Last season threw up draws in both meetings, with Raheem Sterling responsible for Chelsea’s trio of goals. Over the years, Chelsea lead the stats with 40 wins to Nottingham Forest’s 26, while the teams have shared the spoils 30 times.