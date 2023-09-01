Report: Forest Revive Talks For In-Demand Midfielder

Ibrahim Sangare: The Jewel Nottingham Forest Are Aiming to Pluck From PSV

A Renewed Pursuit for Talent in the Midfield

There’s a dramatic revival in Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. The clock’s ticking, but Steve Cooper and his Forest brigade seem intent on adding this 25-year-old powerhouse to their midfield roster. Evidently, Forest’s interest in the Ivorian isn’t a fleeting fancy; it’s been simmering throughout the summer.

Sangare: A Profile Worthy of Top-Target Status

The pedigree of Sangare is far from modest. Having transitioned from Toulouse to PSV in 2020, he has left indelible footprints on the pitch. A man for numbers, he has amassed a staggering 140 appearances for the Dutch outfit, alongside an admirable tally of 15 goals and 10 assists. It’s no surprise that he’s viewed as the missing jigsaw piece in Cooper’s ambitious Forest project.

Four years still remain on his PSV contract, adding a layer of complexity to the transfer discussions. Yet, Nottingham Forest’s quest remains undeterred. He’s not just another player; he’s their top target to bolster a midfield that’s screaming for a maestro.

The Signings So Far: Contextualising Sangare’s Importance

Amidst the whirlwind of this transfer window, Forest have not been idle spectators. Ola Aina, Anthony Elanga, and Matt Turner are the names that have already set camp at the City Ground. Chris Wood’s loan move from Newcastle has become permanent, sealing a robust attacking setup. Forest have additionally enriched their squad with loan arrivals of Gonzalo Montiel and Andrey Santos. A signing of Nuno Tavares from Arsenal also appears imminent.

But none of these maneuvers diminish the allure of Sangare. If anything, his potential arrival epitomises Forest’s aggressive intent to renew their midfield capabilities. The Ivory Coast international, if snared, could be the emblematic figure that Forest need to ascend to new heights.

A Masterstroke by Cooper?

Steve Cooper’s tactical acumen has always been a subject of admiration. His side’s strong summer interest in Sangare underscores the recognition of a talent that could be pivotal in Forest’s aspirations. As reported by The Daily Mail, talks have been revived and there’s a sense of urgency to secure Sangare’s signature before the transfer window slams shut.

By eyeing Sangare as the fulcrum around which the midfield could revolve, Cooper is potentially orchestrating a masterstroke that could resonate far beyond this summer’s transfer antics.

The Road Ahead: What Lies in Store for Forest and Sangare

The tale of Forest and Sangare is laced with anticipation. The clock is ticking, the stakes are high, and eyes are set on a prize that’s worth every ounce of the struggle. Can Nottingham Forest carve out a deal that finally brings Sangare to the English shores? Time will tell, but one thing is clear: If Sangare does board the flight to Nottingham, the narrative of Forest’s upcoming season could take an exhilarating turn.