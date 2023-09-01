Report: Tottenham Star Eyed as Fulham’s Next Key Signing

Fulham Eyes Tottenham’s Hojbjerg in Exciting Transfer Dance

Hojbjerg in Fulham’s Radar In a play of strategic transfer moves, Fulham Football Club is courting Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Touted as a potential successor to Joao Palhinha, who’s caught the eye of Bayern Munich, Hojbjerg’s possible arrival at Craven Cottage is gathering pace.

“Hojbjerg is willing to listen to the Cottagers having not started any of Ange Postecoglou’s first three Premier League matches.”

While Hojbjerg’s exit looms large, Spurs might look towards Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher to replenish their midfield strength. The dynamism of this transfer market cannot be understated, with the clock ticking away.

Pressure Mounts as Transfer Window Closes But there’s more drama on the horizon. Atletico Madrid, with bated breath, hopes Tottenham moderates their expectations. The La Liga giants are keen to jump into the Hojbjerg fray before the transfer curtains are drawn at 11 pm on Friday.

Fulham’s Transfer Game Plan Underneath the tip of this iceberg is Fulham’s outright rejection of a £47 million advance from Bayern for their star, Palhinha. The London club remains firm, valuing him at a cool £60 million.

“Palhinha is keen to leave Craven Cottage and has already agreed personal terms with Thomas Tuchel’s German champions.”

As reported by the Evening Standard, this transaction could see Fulham re-investing in a gamut of talent, even as they hold negotiations for Everton’s Alex Iwobi, amidst a rejected bid for Harrison Reed from Wolves.