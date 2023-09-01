Ornstein: Salah Latest with £150m Saudi Deal on Liverpool’s Table

Liverpool’s Firm Stand on Salah’s Transfer

Saudi Pro League’s Bold Move

On Thursday evening, an intriguing move was made. The Saudi Pro League presented Liverpool with a tempting proposition: a verbal offer to acquire their star player, Mohamed Salah. As reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic, this wasn’t just any casual bid. The Saudis were ready to put down in excess of £100 million, with potential add-ons that could take the figure up to £150 million.

But the question arises, would Liverpool, the giants of the English Premier League, even entertain such an offer?

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool reject verbal bid worth more than £100m + substantial add-ons from Saudi Pro League to sign Mohamed Salah for Al Ittihad. Proposal made on amicable call to Mike Gordon last night. #LFC view as case closed, #SPL do not @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/lHbEJ3yLGZ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2023

The Anfield Response

The answer, it seems, was swift and decisive. The renowned Merseyside club didn’t mull over the offer. Instead, they declined it straight away. This approach, initiated on behalf of Al Ittihad, found its way to Liverpool director Mike Gordon. Despite the amicable nature of the call, Liverpool’s message was clear: their 31-year-old superstar is not on the market.

Salah’s Liverpool Legacy

Mohamed Salah isn’t just any player. He has left an indelible mark on the heart of Liverpool. Just last summer, the Egyptian winger committed to the club with a three-year contract. This wasn’t a mere formality. It elevated him to the status of the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s illustrious history, with a whopping £350,000 per week.

This isn’t just about money. It’s about merit. Salah netted 30 goals across all competitions for Liverpool in the previous season. Recognising his impact both on and off the pitch, manager Jurgen Klopp recently added him to the club’s leadership group. And this season? Salah has already made his presence felt, finding the net in Liverpool’s home victory against Bournemouth.

While Liverpool may view this chapter as closed, the narrative from the Saudis seems to indicate otherwise. Their interest in Salah remains undeterred. But for now, Salah remains a beacon of hope and excellence at Anfield.