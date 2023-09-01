Romano: Man Utd Forward’s Surprise Link with Lazio Confirmed

Mason Greenwood’s Lazio Opportunity: What’s Next?

Manchester United’s very own, Mason Greenwood, has reportedly found himself in the midst of an intriguing Transfer Deadline Day proposition, straight out of Italy’s capital.

Lazio’s Transfer Proposition

According to transfer enthusiast Fabrizio Romano, Greenwood might be on his way to the Serie A, with the Rome-based club Lazio, showing considerable interest. This all comes on the back of information provided by Fabrizio Romano. Greenwood could potentially join Lazio without a transfer fee, an opportunity that any club might find hard to overlook. Especially when you have influential figures like Claudio Lotito, Lazio’s president, showing significant enthusiasm about the prospect. All eyes now turn to Maurizio Sarri, Lazio’s head coach and former Chelsea gaffer, for a nod of approval.

The financial terms of this potential move seem lucrative from Greenwood’s perspective, with a proposed yearly wage of approximately £600,000.

Lazio have been offered the possibility to sign Mason Greenwood from Man United in the final hours of the summer transfer window. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #DeadlineDay No decision has been made as of now. pic.twitter.com/hHig0eMe4N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Turbulent Past

Greenwood’s journey in football has been far from smooth. Over the last year and a half, his name has often been in the headlines, and not always for footballing reasons. Following a suspension and a series of severe allegations, his standing in the football community faced considerable scrutiny. But, it’s crucial to underline that these charges were eventually dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service earlier this year.

Manchester United’s stance, post their internal investigation, was clear: Greenwood, they believed, had not committed the offences he was initially charged with. Yet, decisions at the club level dictated that his journey with the Red Devils was nearing its end.

The Road Ahead

For a player who has represented England and shown immense promise, the looming question remains – what’s next for Mason Greenwood? Transfer speculations were rife, with some even suggesting a possible shift to Turkey for the young forward.

But Romano’s revelations about a potential move to Lazio, a team preparing to battle it out with heavyweights like Atletico Madrid, Feyenoord, and Celtic in the Champions League, have certainly added an exciting twist. Sarri’s team is no stranger to high-stakes football, and Greenwood could prove to be an intriguing addition.

However, Greenwood’s immediate future at Manchester United is anything but certain. If Deadline Day ends without a concrete destination, further complications might arise, with some insiders suggesting a possible departure via mutual consent.

In a world where social media plays a pivotal role, Romano took to X (previously known as Twitter) stating: “Lazio have been offered the possibility to sign Mason Greenwood from Man United in the final hours of the summer transfer window. No decision has been made as of now.”

One thing is clear; Mason Greenwood’s journey is one that will continue to capture the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide.