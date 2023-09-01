Report: Aston Villa Accept £2m Bid – Striker Moves To Serie A

Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis Set for Udinese Switch as £2m Deal Nears Completion

Pre-Deadline Whirlwind: The Countdown is On

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis is reportedly in Italy, poised to complete a medical with Serie A side Udinese. The 25-year-old is set to finalise the terms of his permanent move before the window slams shut on Friday.

Aston Villa and Udinese have come to an agreement over a fee in the ballpark of £2 million, marking the culmination of prolonged speculations about Davis’ future at Villa Park. He had entered the final year of his contract, an extension signed back in 2017.

Joining Aston Villa’s Under-18s in 2015 from Biggleswade Town, Davis made his way to the first team over the last six years, amassing 86 appearances across all competitions. His stint with the Villans has yielded six goals and seven assists, which albeit modest, demonstrates his versatility upfront.

The Loan Spells: Nottingham Forest and Watford

The forward spent substantial time on loan with Nottingham Forest in the latter half of the 2021-22 season and Watford for the entire 2022-23 campaign. These spells were instrumental in shaping Davis’ development and probably informed Aston Villa’s decision to move forward without him.

Under Unai Emery’s guidance, Aston Villa already boasts a formidable attacking line-up, spearheaded by Ollie Watkins who scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 37 Premier League matches last term. The Villans also welcomed 19-year-old Jhon Duran into the fold in January, a player who recently scored in a Europa Conference League play-off match against Hibernian.

The American Touch: Duran’s Impact

Duran is a promising prospect who made his Premier League arrival from MLS side Chicago Fire, where he recorded eight goals in 28 appearances. His addition to the squad only made the competition for attacking roles even more fierce, perhaps nudging Davis towards the Villa Park exit.

As reported by Football Insider, the move is almost a fait accompli and presents a win-win for both Aston Villa and Udinese. While Davis gets a new challenge in a different league, Villa can focus on their burgeoning talents and ambitious targets for the coming season.