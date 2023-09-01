Report: £8m Chelsea Ace Pictured At Forest Training Ground

Hudson-Odoi Opts For Nottingham Forest Over Fulham

Hudson-Odoi’s Transfer Tango

Chelsea’s young starlet, Callum Hudson-Odoi, is currently amidst a transfer tussle, one that’s reminiscent of a dance between the clubs of west London. Though Nottingham Forest appeared close to securing the young winger’s signature, Fulham have now re-joined the fray, marking an intriguing twist in this ongoing transfer saga. As reported by the Evening Standard, the Cottagers had previously halted talks due to Chelsea’s lofty £8million valuation but have since returned, cash at the ready.

🚨| Callum Hudson-Odoi pictured at the Nottingham Forest training ground ahead of his move from Chelsea. 📸 #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/5Ssf6SsoTs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 1, 2023

The Dilemma: Home or History?

Choosing his next club won’t be a walk in the park for Hudson-Odoi. Sure, he’s already settled on personal terms with Fulham, seemingly making Craven Cottage his next footballing home. But the allure of Nottingham Forest cannot be understated, particularly with the presence of Steve Cooper, the prodigy’s former England youth coach.

Perhaps adding some spice to the mix, it’s worth noting that Fulham has had a recent transfer success against Forest, having trumped them to bring back Willian earlier in the year.

At Chelsea: Out of Favour

Despite being nurtured at Stamford Bridge, Hudson-Odoi has found himself practising with the Under-21s recently. It’s a sign that, at least for the moment, he’s not part of the primary setup at Chelsea.

Fulham’s Transfer Carousel

Callum isn’t the only name swirling in the transfer winds surrounding Fulham. They’re deep in conversation with Everton about a £20m transfer for Alex Iwobi. Should this former Arsenal maestro arrive at the Cottage, it might see Harrison Reed making his way to Wolves, with the latter’s terms under discussion.

Furthermore, Fulham’s gaffer, Marco Silva, is on the lookout for more additions. He has a spot to fill up front, following Aleksandar Mitrovic’s departure. Though there was hope in securing Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos, that ship sailed after the player’s decision not to put pen to paper, despite a £15m fee agreement between the clubs.

Finally, the hunt is on for a new full-back. Despite securing Leicester’s Timothy Castagne, other names on the radar include AC Milan’s Fode Ballo-Toure, Union Berlin’s Josip Juranovic, and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters.