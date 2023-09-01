Report: Fulham and Everton in Major Transfer Talks

Fulham and Everton: Transfer Talks in High Gear

The Moves in the Offing

In a time of unprecedented squad reshuffling, Fulham and Everton are both set to make impactful changes. Fulham are poised to welcome Alex Iwobi, Everton’s versatile midfielder, who is scheduled for a medical at Craven Cottage. The agreement between the two clubs could see the transfer value swell up to a neat £22m.

Why Iwobi is Leaving Everton

The 27-year-old Nigerian has had an intricate journey at Everton since his arrival from Arsenal in 2019. He’s had his share of the pitch in two of the three Premier League games this season. However, Iwobi was noticeably absent in Everton’s recent home defeat to Wolves due to injury. At the moment, the Toffees have not managed to put a single point on the board.

Fulham’s European Ambitions

But Fulham’s transfer endeavours don’t stop at Iwobi. The Cottagers are also negotiating with Bayern Munich for their Portuguese midfielder, Joao Palhinha. Given permission to head to Germany for further talks, Palhinha’s transfer fee is anticipated to be in the ballpark of £65m. His desire to play Champions League football could be the ultimate factor that tips the scale. If confirmed, Palhinha will become the second key figure to exit Fulham this summer, following Aleksandar Mitrovic’s transfer to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

For those tracking these proceedings, these updates come via BBC Sport, although it is still crucial to await official confirmations. With the dynamics of the Premier League constantly in flux, these moves can be pivotal in shaping the rest of the season for both Fulham and Everton.