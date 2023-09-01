Report: Wolves Lose Star Player in Mega-Million Deal with City

Manchester City’s Latest Acquisition: The Matheus Nunes Saga

The Move Materialises

After weeks of negotiations and a series of hiccups, Manchester City have succeeded in securing the signature of 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The deal, worth a reported £53 million, incorporates a 10% sell-on clause that benefits Wolves should City profit from Nunes in subsequent transactions.

The Personal Touch

Nunes, who has amassed 11 caps for the Portugal national team, has committed to a five-year contract with the Premier League champions, as reported by BBC Sport. In a statement, the player shared his elation at joining the Manchester side, “I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the champions of Europe and a club I’ve admired for a long time,” he said. The allure of working under Pep Guardiola, Nunes emphasised, was irresistible.

“The opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I simply couldn’t turn down.”

Unease in the Wolves Camp

The departure from Molineux wasn’t seamless. Prior to the agreement, a bid from City had been rebuffed as Wolves sought a higher valuation, closer to £60 million. Nunes had been conspicuously missing from training, signalling his desire to move. Wolves’ Sporting Director, Matt Hobbs, did not mince words. “I was disappointed with how it ended, it wasn’t necessary the stance Matheus took, but we ended with a good resolution for everyone,” Hobbs said.

Nunes at Wolves: A Brief Retrospective

Just a year ago, Wolves acquired Nunes in a club-record £38m deal from Sporting Lisbon. Despite his self-admitted underperformance last season, he was instrumental in Wolves’ 13th-place Premier League finish, ensuring their top-flight status.

It’s a move that has the potential to shake up City’s midfield dynamics and give Nunes a more elevated platform on which to perform. Will it prove to be money well spent for the Citizens or a costly mistake? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure, this transfer adds yet another layer of intrigue to the Premier League’s ever-evolving landscape.