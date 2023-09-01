Report: Everton Back in the Race for Coveted Winger

Everton Revive Interest in Gnonto Amidst Transfer Frenzy

A Renewed Hope for Gnonto

As the transfer window nears its deadline, Everton appear to have revisited their initial interest in Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto. Despite an early impasse, the Merseyside club is now seemingly willing to meet Leeds United’s valuation for the winger. Financial headway made from the almost-sealed transfer of Alex Iwobi to Fulham has given the Toffees renewed financial vigour, broadening their scope to secure Gnonto’s signature. Backup options Luis Sinisterra and Kamaldeen Sulemana are on Everton’s radar but appear to be secondary targets.

Player Intentions

Gnonto is keen on a Premier League move to further his ambition of donning Italy’s national colours in the upcoming European Championships. Having already agreed in principle on personal terms with the club, Gnonto had gone as far as refusing to train in an effort to expedite a move to Goodison Park. Though initially looking to have hit a dead-end, this potential acquisition could make a dramatic turn on the last day of the transfer window.

Financial Influx

The likely Fulham move for Alex Iwobi has ignited fresh funds for Everton. While the departure of Iwobi is imminent, its financial implications are already being felt on the Merseyside club’s transfer dealings.

Other Transfer Developments

Beyond the Gnonto saga, Everton’s Ligue 1 interactions also show promise. Lille’s interest in securing Demari Gray on loan comes with Everton’s insistence on an obligation-to-buy clause, which remains to be clarified by the French club. Additionally, talks with Liga side Cadiz concerning Jean-Philippe Gbamin are reportedly gaining momentum.

As per reports from Football Transfers, Everton’s current transfer actions reflect a club dynamically reshaping its squad for the Premier League season ahead.