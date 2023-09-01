The British Clubs Shaping the 2023-24 Europa League Landscape

Brighton and West Ham’s European Ambitions

The Road to Europe: Brighton’s Historic Journey

Brighton & Hove Albion, commonly known as the Seagulls, have landed themselves in a rather intriguing Group B for the 2023-24 Europa League season. The club’s sixth-place finish last term was not just a feather in their cap; it marked their first-ever foray into European football in their 122-year existence. They now find themselves pitted against Ajax, Marseille, and AEK Athens.

Brighton’s Elite European Opponents

The Seagulls have been handed a challenging yet exciting set of fixtures. Ajax, the four-time Champions League winners, and Marseille, who lifted the same trophy in 1993, are the standout names. Completing the group are the Greek champions AEK Athens, making it a group that promises high-octane football.

West Ham’s Second European Outing

West Ham United, fresh from their Conference League triumph last season, are in Group A. They’ll be locking horns with Olympiacos, Freiburg, and TSC Backa Topola. The Hammers have a balanced group that could see them advance to the knockout stages, provided they maintain their form.

Who West Ham Will Face

Olympiacos finished third in the Greek league last season, while Germany’s Freiburg secured a fifth-place Bundesliga finish. Serbian outfit TSC Backa Topola rounds off the group, setting the stage for some intriguing matchups.

Other British Clubs in the Mix

Liverpool, who surprisingly find themselves in the Europa League this season, are in Group E alongside LASK, Union St-Gilloise, and Toulouse. Rangers, on the other hand, are in Group C with Real Betis, Sparta Prague, and Aris Limassol.

Europa Conference League: A Quick Look

Aston Villa and Aberdeen are the British representatives in the Europa Conference League. Villa are in Group E with AZ Alkmaar, Legia Warsaw, and HSK Zrinjski Mostar. Aberdeen will be up against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK, and HJK Helsinki in Group G.

Final Thoughts

Both Brighton and West Ham have their work cut out for them, but the Europa League offers a stage for these clubs to make a statement in European football. It’s a season that promises much, and fans of both clubs will be eagerly awaiting the kick-off.